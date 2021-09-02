Huss Brewing Co. Rolls Out All-New Papago Cherry Blossom Beer

TEMPE, Arizona – An Arizona favorite for more than 15 years, the Papago beer family is expanding with an all-new Cherry Blossom Beer, available on tap and in select stores starting this Labor Day weekend. Handcrafted right here in Tempe by Huss Brewing Co., Papago Cherry Blossom is brewed with 100% real cherries, creating a wildly-refreshing beer with a light body, and a slightly tart flavor with a touch of sweetness.

“Like any new addition to the family, we wanted to make sure Papago Cherry Blossom stood out from its older siblings,” says Brewmaster and co-owner, Jeff Huss. “So aside from the refreshingly, tartly sweet finish, we’re most excited for people to experience Papago Cherry Blossom’s delicious aroma and natural rose-colored hue.”

Huss Brewing Co.’s all-new Papago Cherry Blossom will kick off with a 6 Pack release Labor Day weekend at Total Wine stores throughout Arizona, and hits shelves at all Arizona Fry’s, Albertson’s and Safeway stores in mid-September. Papago Cherry Blossom will also be available at the Huss Brewing Taprooms in Tempe and Uptown Phoenix starting on Labor Day Weekend.

About Papago and the Huss Family of Beers

Huss Brewing Co. co-founder, Leah Huss helped launch Papago Orange Blossom back in 2005, nearly a decade before she launched Huss Brewing with her husband and Head Brewer, Jeff Huss. Then the Managing Partner at Papago Brewing Company in Scottsdale, Leah Huss and Papago’s ownership decided to brew up its own proprietary recipe after the brewery behind Papago’s top-selling craft beer (a Mandarin Hefeweizen) went out of business. Taking the matter into their own hands, Papago created Orange Blossom Ale, and launched an Arizona landmark. Huss has been brewing Papago Orange Blossom Ale since 2013, and have owned the brand outright since 2016. 

https://www.hussbrewing.com

