Huss Brewing Co. Releases Arizona Light Lager

TEMPE, Ariz. — Huss Brewing Co. has created a new market segment for craft beer in Arizona, releasing the first wide release light, low-carb beer in cans styled after familiar domestic lagers, but made with high quality ingredients you would expect from an award-winning craft brewer. Beer fans can now pivot to a craft-made all-day-drinker after enjoying the juicy, flavorful and complex styles that Huss Brewing Co. is known for!

To create Arizona Light, brewery co-owner/brewmaster Jeff Huss tinkered with a classic American light lager recipe, first test marketing it under code name “XP Light Experimental Lager” at Arizona locations of Buffalo Wild Wings. Restaurant guests who tried “XP” and responded to a point-of-sale QR code survey drew taste comparisons to other national brands.

“Eighty-four percent of respondents said the term ‘locally brewed’ was somewhat or very important to them,” said brewery co-owner Leah Huss. “This reaffirmed our desire to create a light beer made right here in Arizona.”

Local radio personalities were also invited to weigh in on the developing light-lager product, and due to particularly enthusiastic response from an Arizona-based country music station, initial commemorative-edition 12-pack cans of Arizona Light will include branding from 102.5 KNIX-FM. Tap handles and packaged units feature vintage-looking graphics that scream Arizona — bright, sunny and light. Further, packaged units of Arizona Light are labeled with an ingredients label noting nutritional values of 110 calories and 8 g of carbohydrates per 12 oz., offering transparency in an industry not currently required to provide such details.

Arizona Light hits taps this month at all Arizona locations of Buffalo Wild Wings. Package sales (12-pack cans) will hit retail stores and major grocery chains in April. “Until now, the light beer category was only a game for the national brands to play,” said Joe Cotroneo, general manager of Crescent Crown Distributing. “Huss is changing the game with Arizona Light; it’s delicious, with a crisp flavor.”

Crescent Crown distributes Huss Brewing Co. products to retail stores, restaurants and bars.

About Huss Brewing Co.

Founded in 2013 by Jeff Huss (formerly of BJ’s Brewhouse) and wife Leah Huss (formerly of Papago Brewing Co.), Huss Brewing Co. is now Arizona’s second-largest-producing independent craft brewery. Huss has two taprooms: at the 19,000-square foot brewing site, 1520 W. Mineral Road, Tempe; and Uptown Plaza, 100 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix. Learn more at hussbrewing.com.