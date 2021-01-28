House Beer Adds Grapefruit Radler to Lineup

VENICE, Calif. — The Venice California-based House Beer, the brand that brought a modern take to the a classic category, House Beer premium Lager, has just launched House Beer Grapefruit Radler.

House Grapefruit Radler – 4% ABV – their iconic premium Lager blended with fresh Grapefruit juice. A light-bodied, balanced, and thirst-quenching formula that is highly sessionable!

Craig Stecyk, an artist of local legend to both the streets and the establishment, created the can design to tie it to the creative roots of Los Angeles.

Available online in 6pk can format

To celebrate the launch House Beer created a virtual experience for the radler and House Lager. See the QR code below.

https://flowco.io/HouseBeer

Lastly, here is the direct link to buy our beer through the site just in case:

https://housebeer.us/collections/beer