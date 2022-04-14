Hopworks Urban Brewery Releases Chuckle Cones Whole Cone IPA

PORTLAND, Oregon – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, has set a new limited release loose in the wild: Chuckle Cones Whole Cone IPA.

This well-balanced and flavorful IPA has a rich golden hue and aromas of peach, pineapple and sweet orange. The beer features guava and apricot hop flavors with a balanced finish. The name is a nod to the whole Chinook and Idaho 7 hop cones added in the hop back during brewing, which puts the fruity terpenes front and center.

“This beer was fun to make, as a callback to earlier days of brewing before hop pellets,” said Ryan Pappe, head brewer at Hopworks. “Adding those whole cones in the hop back gives Chuckle Cones next-level fruity, citrusy flavors and aromas that just make you want to keep tasting!”

Chuckle Cones Whole Cone IPA clocks in at 66 IBU and 6.7% ABV. It’s brewed and fermented with Cascade, Centennial, El Dorado and Mosaic hops, with whole cone Chinook and Idaho 7 hops in the hop back.

Chuckle Cones is available as a limited release through May on tap and in 16 oz. 4-packs at grocers, bottle shops, and at Hopworks’ two locations on SE Powell Boulevard in Portland and SE Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver, Washington.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

