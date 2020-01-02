Hopworks Urban Brewery Announces 2020 Brand Calendar

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB) has announced its 2020 lineup of beers, featuring a complete brand refresh for Hopworks in design. The new label artwork was created by Martin Ontiveros and integrated by Paige Buda. The brand calendar showcases new core, seasonal, and limited release beers.

The provided graphic shows Hopworks’ 2020 core brand calendar. Not pictured is the continuation of Hopworks’ monthly hazy program, quarterly imperial series, quarterly fruit beers, and extremely limited stoke beer collection. As of January, these include Hindsight 2020 Hazy IPA, Queen of Hearts Imperial Hoppy Red Ale, and Alternating Currant Juicy IPA all available now.

Highlights of Hopworks’ year-round and seasonal beers in 2020 include:

Year-Round Collection

Powell IPA ––Hopworks’ flagship IPA celebrates their mothership brewery on Powell Blvd in Portland OR. The beer is brimming with melon, tropical fruit, and a touch of dank. It’s low on bitterness and big on flavor. This beer is brewed to be your everyday IPA. Available now.

––Hopworks’ flagship IPA celebrates their mothership brewery on Powell Blvd in Portland OR. The beer is brimming with melon, tropical fruit, and a touch of dank. It’s low on bitterness and big on flavor. This beer is brewed to be your everyday IPA. Available now. Golden Hammer Lager ––Available around April 2020.

––Available around April 2020. Robot Panda Hazy IPA ––Robot Panda is a fruity, juicy Hazy IPA that balances a soft and fluffy malt body with big hop additions of Denali, Lemondrop, and Cascade. Tasting notes: spruce, Meyer lemon, tangerine, papaya, and bright lime zest. Available now.

––Robot Panda is a fruity, juicy Hazy IPA that balances a soft and fluffy malt body with big hop additions of Denali, Lemondrop, and Cascade. Tasting notes: spruce, Meyer lemon, tangerine, papaya, and bright lime zest. Available now. Tree Frog Pale Ale––Hopworks’ new pale ale is bursting with juicy and floral aromas. An easy drinking pale ale made with Fuggle, Centennial, Amarillo, Simcoe. Available around February 2020.

Seasonal Releases

Juicy Bear IPA ––Juicy and full bodied, yet absolutely crushable. Hopworks’ seasonal IPA springs to life with aromas of peach, tangerine, starfruit and papaya. Available from February 2020 to June 2020.

––Juicy and full bodied, yet absolutely crushable. Hopworks’ seasonal IPA springs to life with aromas of peach, tangerine, starfruit and papaya. Available from February 2020 to June 2020. Totally Chill Hazy IPA ––This Hazy IPA is loaded with pineapple and mango hop flavor from Azacca, Mosaic, and El Dorado hops. It’s brewed with a generous amount of oats and wheat for a super cloudy look and fluffy mouthfeel. Available from June 2020 to September 2020.

––This Hazy IPA is loaded with pineapple and mango hop flavor from Azacca, Mosaic, and El Dorado hops. It’s brewed with a generous amount of oats and wheat for a super cloudy look and fluffy mouthfeel. Available from June 2020 to September 2020. Abominable Winter Ale––Made with Northwest hops and malt, Abominable has a complex floral, spicy, and citrus hoppiness backed up by just the right amount of malt sweetness. Available from September 2020 to December 2020.

Additional highlights for future 2020 Hopworks releases include more barrel aged beer innovations throughout the year and the return of Pig War and Whiskey Barrel Aged Abominable Winter Ale.

Keep in the know by following Hopworks social channels (everything @hopworksbeer), newsletter, and website for more details on its beers in 2020.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support the community. Utilizing organic malts and a combination of locally sourced, organic, and Salmon-Safe hops, the company’s 20-barrel brewery in Portland, and seven-barrel brewery in Vancouver, produce 10,000 barrels of beer a year for HUB’s brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is a family-owned and operated business, the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest, and has two Salmon-Safe certified brewery sites. For more information, visit www.hopworksbeer.com.