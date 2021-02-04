Hopworks Releases Juicy Bear IPA

PORTLAND, Ore.— Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, has released its spring seasonal Juicy Bear IPA for the second year. Juicy Bear IPA is a juicy, full-bodied, yet totally crushable IPA brewed with Nelson Sauvin, Hallertau Blanc, and Lemondrop hops, which bring aromas of guava, white grape, and gooseberry. The can’s original artwork was hand-drawn by artist Martin Ontiveros.

“Juicy Bear IPA was inspired by the diet of the ubiquitous black bears of the Pacific Northwest. Black bears feast all summer on juicy berries, which led us to create a unique blend of three hops from three different continents to mimic that experience,” said Christian Ettinger, Founder and Brewmaster at Hopworks. “Great flavor, original artwork, and sustainable brewing—what’s not to love?!”

Hopworks’ brewpubs are celebrating the launch of the seasonal with a Juicy Bear IPA braised pork sandwich stuffed with house-made coleslaw, Juicy Bear IPA-braised pork, grilled pineapple, pickled jalapenos, house-made Ferocious BBQ sauce, and mayonnaise on a toasted pub bun. The special is available now at both the Powell Mothership at 2944 SE Powell Blvd. and at HUB’s Vancouver location at 17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd.

Juicy Bear IPA

Juicy, full-bodied, yet totally crushable, Juicy Bear IPA is brewed with Nelson Sauvin, Hallertau Blanc, and Lemondrop hops to bring aromas of guava, white grape, and gooseberry. The beer clocks in at 6.5% ABV and 40 IBU. Juicy Bear IPA is available now until June 2021. Learn more about Juicy Bear IPA by watching Beer Time with Christian Ettinger on YouTube.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support the community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

