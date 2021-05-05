Hopworks Releases Giant Pandas And Owls With New 19.2 oz Cans

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, has released two of its year-round beers in 19.2oz cans. Powell Cryo IPA and Robot Panda Hazy IPA are now available in 19.2oz cans in addition to draft and 12oz cans in select retail locations and both the Powell Mothership at 2944 SE Powell Boulevard in Portland, and HUB Vancouver located at 17707 SE Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver, Washington.

“Not only is the 19.2 oz oversize can the perfect solution for those of us who are ‘just having one!’ it also offers more surface area for improved grip when rallying through the outdoors,” said Christian Ettinger, founder and brewmaster at Hopworks. “I can’t wait to surprise friends and stoke strangers with two of my favorite HUB IPAs at the trailhead after my next ride!”

Powell Cryo IPA

Our flagship IPA celebrates our Powell Boulevard brewery and features an owl on the can. Powell IPA brims with melon, tropical fruit, and a touch of dank with a perfectly balanced bitterness. Powell IPA has an ABV of 6.4% and IBU of 75.

Robot Panda Hazy IPA

Fruity and juicy with a fluffy mouthfeel, our core Hazy has notes of spruce, tangerine, and papaya derived from Sultana, Mosaic, and Cascade hops. Robot Panda Hazy IPA has an ABV of 6.2% and IBU of 40.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support the community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

For More Information:
https://www.hopworksbeer.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021

Livestream ● May 13, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2021
Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast: Stone CEO Maria Stipp (Frontlines Replay)
05/06 - Brewbound Podcast: Stone CEO Maria Stipp (Frontlines Replay)
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Series
05/27 - Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Series
Brewbound Podcast
06/03 - Brewbound Podcast
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.