Hopworks Releases Ace of Diamonds IIPA

PORTLAND, Oregon – Hopworks Urban Brewery continues to innovate with its latest release, Ace of Diamonds, an experimental West Coast IIPA. Ace of Diamonds features two experimental hops from B Corp Roy Farms, ADHA 218 and ADHA 1624. ADHA 218 shines through in Ace of Diamonds with pops of lime and bubble gum; ADHA 1624 brings notes of grapefruit that balance the notes of bubble gum from ADHA 218.

“This Imperial IPA has really been amazing to brew, especially tinkering with new, Salmon-Safe hops,” said Matt Speckenbach, Head Brewer at Hopworks. “Working with our friends at Roy Farms to select hops from their experimental selection was fascinating and led to a beer that we’re all extremely proud of, both from a flavor and aroma perspective, as well as from a sustainability perspective working with another B Corp.”

Ace of Diamonds West Coast IIPA is available starting on October 22 on tap and in 16 oz. 4-packs at grocers, bottle shops, and at Hopworks’ two locations on SE Powell Boulevard in Portland and SE Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver, Washington.

Ace of Diamonds West Coast IIPA:

This IIPA highlights two new experimental hops from our friends at Roy Farms. With citrusy orange notes that give way to undertones of papaya and bubblegum balanced by a firm bitterness, this IIPA was crafted take you back to warmer months. 8.1% ABV. 100 IBU. Releases October 22nd.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

For More Information:

https://www.hopworksbeer.com/