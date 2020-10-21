Hopworks Releases Abominable Winter Ale

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB) has released its winter seasonal Abominable Winter Ale for 2020. To kick the season off, the brewery has partnered with Next Adventure and its Winter Kingdom to run a sweepstakes from now through Oct. 31 where Portland and Vancouver area locals can enter via social media to win a winter season rental that includes a ski or snowboard package and a Hopworks’ swag bag. The swag bag includes a year-long HUB Mug Club Membership, Abominable Trucker Hat, Abominable Koozies, and HUB Stickers. Winners must be 21 or older and residents of the area to be eligible to win.

“We’re super excited to ring in Abominable season with Next Adventure this year,” said Matt Sutherland, Brand Manager at Hopworks. “Having worked with Next Adventure for years past, it’s awesome to keep the partnership going between two local brands, especially to give away gear rentals in a season where enjoying winter sports will be more financially difficult for those who don’t own their own gear.”

There is no purchase necessary to enter and customers have a variety of ways to increase their chances by following both brands on Instagram, tagging their friends in giveaway posts, using the hashtag #abominablewinterale on Instagram, or emailing their entry to hopworks@hopworksbeer.com. Full giveaway details can be found at https://www.hopworksbeer.com/abomadventure2020.

Abominable Winter Ale is a perfect blend of caramel malts and Simcoe, Azacca, and Centennial hops, creating a complex, spicy, and citrusy winter ale. Learn more about Abominable Winter Ale through Hopworks’ “Beer Time” series hosted by Christian Ettinger on YouTube.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support the community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest and a proud member of 1% For The Planet.

