Hopworks, Patagonia Provisions Release Long Root Wit

SAUSALITO, Calif. – Patagonia Provisions, in partnership with Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB) in Portland, has just released Long Root Wit, a classic Belgian-style wit beer made with organic ingredients and Kernza perennial grain. Looking for solutions to repair our food systems, this second release in the lineup of Provisions’ Long Root beers represents another step towards transforming agricultural practices and supporting sustainable farming.

In 2016, Patagonia Provisions’ partners at The Land Institute in Salina, Kansas made a breakthrough in organic regenerative agriculture with Kernza, the perennial grain used in Patagonia Provisions’ inaugural beer Long Root Pale Ale. Released in October 2016, it was the first commercially available beer made with Kernza. Kernza is ideally suited for organic regenerative agriculture. Its long roots and perennial growth allow it to thrive without pesticides and use less water than conventional wheat while helping to reduce erosion and remove more carbon from the atmosphere. And it just so happens to make delicious beer. Patagonia Provisions believes the future of farming, and our planet, lies in regenerative organic agriculture – a practice that restores soil biodiversity, sequesters carbon and grows crops all without chemical fertilizers or pesticides. In early 2018, Patagonia, along with Patagonia Provisions, Rodale Institute, Dr. Bronner’s, and others launched the Regenerative Organic Certification (ROC) outlining robust, high-bar standards for ensuring soil health and animal and worker welfare. Long Root Wit is Provisions’ latest example of taking steps towards this goal.

“I am very excited to introduce our second beer made with Kernza,” said Birgit Cameron, managing director of Patagonia Provisions. “Through Wes Jackson’s pioneering work at The Land Institute, Patagonia Provisions has been able to help bring this important regenerative perennial grain to the forefront with the hope that others take notice and implement similar practices. Beer is the perfect vehicle for this and a delicious byproduct of our collaborative work in regenerative agricultural practices.”

A refreshing, very drinkable low ABV (4.9 percent) witbier, Long Root Wit is made with organic wheat, two-row barley from Oregon’s Klamath Falls and Northwest hops. Flavors of honey, crisp apple, Valencia orange and pink peppercorn shine while subtle aromas of pear, coriander, marmalade and toast round out this après-sport beer; and the addition of 15 percent Kernza adds a slight spiciness. Long Root Wit is produced with Hard Red Wheat from HUB’s certified organic wheat family farm on the San Juan Islands off the coast of Washington state.

Patagonia Provisions chose Hopworks Urban Brewery to create its Long Root beers due to its strong commitment to organics and sustainable brewing practices. Hopworks, experts in organic beer, is a B Corporation and is on a mission to revolutionize the brewing industry for the better.

Long Root Wit will be available in 12 oz. cans in select Whole Food Markets and other independent grocers in California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington.

For more information and to find Long Root Wit near you, visit patagoniaprovisions.com/pages/where-to-buy.

For more information, visit longrootale.com.

About Patagonia Provisions

Patagonia Provisions is in business to save our home planet. Founded by Yvon Chouinard in 2012, Patagonia Provisions offers ethically and sustainably sourced food products out of its Sausalito, California-based headquarters. A certified B-Corporation, the company is recognized for reexamining best practices in food sourcing, utilizing regenerative organic growing methods, and working with like-minded advocates and producers to find solutions to the important environmental issues facing the food industry.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Hopworks Urban Brewery strives to revolutionize and inspire the brewing industry with practices that drive quality, protect the environment and improve the community we live in. Utilizing organic malts and a combination of locally-sourced, organic and Salmon Safe hops, the company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 13,500 barrels of beer and cider a year for HUB’s brewpubs and for distribution throughout the Northwest. Hopworks is a family-owned and operated business, the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest, a gold-level bike-friendly business, and is recognized as one of the Best Green Companies To Work For In Oregon.