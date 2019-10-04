Hopworks Partners with The Nature Conservancy on OktoberForest Beer

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hopworks Urban Brewery has teamed up with The Nature Conservancy to create OktoberForest, a limited draft-only project that will be available at an OktoberForest celebration at all three Hopworks pubs from Thursday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 6.

“I’ve been a longtime fan of Oktoberfest, first visiting Munich 22 years ago with my wife, Brandie, on our honeymoon,” said Christian Ettinger, owner of Hopworks Urban Brewery. “Oktoberfest brings the world together with beer as the centerpiece, and we are so excited to partner with The Nature Conservancy to present OktoberForest, using beer as a force for good!”

OktoberForest is a traditional Oktoberfest lager brewed with German Weyermann malts and German Hallertau hops. This malty lager is light copper in color with medium bitterness that offers notes of bread with a crisp snappy finish (6% ABV). It’s a perfectly refreshing pairing for Hopworks popular pretzels. Hopworks will be donating a portion of its OktoberForest sales from the four-day event to The Nature Conservancy.

The Hopworks SE Powell Pub will kick off the four-day OktoberForest event on Oct. 3 at 6pm with a one-liter stein holding competition that’s open to the public and those who hold a full one-liter stein glass the longest will win HUB prizes. All three Hopworks pubs will also be offering OktoberForest food pairing specials from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6, including a brat and pretzels with house-made beer mustard and cheese sauce; a brat in a bun with sauerkraut and pilsner mustard, served with fries; and two brats served with house-made pilsner mustard, sauerkraut, and German-style potato salad. The pubs will also offer Beyond® brats to accommodate vegan and vegetarian lifestyles.

Hopworks locations include the flagship brewery and pub at 2944 SE Powell Blvd.; the North Williams Pub and Beergarden at 3947 N. Williams Ave.; and the Vancouver pub at 17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd. in Vancouver, Wash. For more information, visit www.hopworksbeer.com and engage with the brewery on social media at @HopworksBeer.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support the community. Utilizing sustainability sourced ingredients, the company’s 20-barrel brewery in Portland, and 7-barrel brewery in Vancouver, produce 13,500 barrels of beer and cider a year for HUB’s brewpubs and distribution throughout the West. Hopworks is a family-owned and operated business, the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest, a member of 1% For The Planet, and a gold-level bike friendly business.