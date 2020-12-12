Hopworks Opens Holiday B Store Featuring Products From Brewery’s Local B Corp Partners

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB) has opened a seasonal B Store with some of its local B Corp partners. The B Store features an item for sale from each partner that exemplifies their brand; Hopworks has also put together a gift bundle featuring all the items that customers can purchase for themselves and loved ones. Currently, the store contains products from Brew Dr. Kombucha, GloryBee, Rogue Creamery, and Nossa Familia Coffee. Items purchased from GloryBee and Nossa Familia benefit Save The Bee and the De la Gente Young Farmers Fund, respectively.

“We know this is a trying time for everyone out there, so we wanted to bring some of our B Corp partners that we already work with to create a holiday store where shoppers can buy local and support businesses working to be a force for good,” said Matt Sutherland, Brand Manager at Hopworks. “We’re stoked to have brought these partners together and we encourage other local B Corps that want to join to reach out!”

Hopworks’ B Store is open through the holiday season until December 31. Shoppers can purchase items online at www.hopworksbeer.com/bstore for curbside pickup or contact-free delivery from either of Hopworks’ pubs on 2944 SE Powell Blvd in Portland or 17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd in Vancouver.

Certified B Corps are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support the community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest and a proud member of 1% For The Planet. HopworksBeer.com | @hopworksbeer

# # #

For More Information:

https://www.hopworksbeer.com/bstore