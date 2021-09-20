Hopworks Bids Farewell to Fresh Hop Season with a Double Release

PORTLAND, Oregon – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, has released its final two fresh hop beers for the season. Brewed with local malt from Mainstem Malt and local hops from B Corp Roy Farms, Fresh Hop Ace of Spades was given an addition of fresh Strata hops and Fresh Hop Downstream Salmon-Safe IPA with fresh Centennial hops.

“It’s bittersweet to be wrapping up fresh hop season, but this is a super tasty end!” said Matt Speckenbach, Head Brewer at Hopworks. “I love both of these beers, but as a West Coast IPA, Downstream is a beautiful example of sustainability and flavor working hand-in-hand, with 100% Salmon-Safe hops and malt bill brewed on our Salmon-Safe brew site.”

Fresh Hop Ace of Spades IIPA and Fresh Hop Downstream IPA are available at Hopworks brewpubs in 16 oz 4-packs and on draft. 16 oz 4-packs and draft will also be available at select independent bottle shops, gourmet grocery stores, and taphouses.

Fresh Hop Ace of Spades IIPA:

This fresh hop beast is hopped out with fresh Strata on top of Cascade, Centennial, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops to balance beautiful citrus notes, a dank fresh hop addition, and a clean malt bitterness. 8.6% ABV. 100 IBU.

Fresh Hop Downstream IPA:

This West Coast IPA is hit with fresh Centennial hops, giving it a melony aroma and fruity flavor that balances a crackery malt backbone. 7.0 ABV. 70 IBU

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

For More Information:

https://www.hopworksbeer.com/