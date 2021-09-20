Hopworks Bids Farewell to Fresh Hop Season with a Double Release

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PORTLAND, Oregon – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, has released its final two fresh hop beers for the season. Brewed with local malt from Mainstem Malt and local hops from B Corp Roy Farms, Fresh Hop Ace of Spades was given an addition of fresh Strata hops and Fresh Hop Downstream Salmon-Safe IPA with fresh Centennial hops.

“It’s bittersweet to be wrapping up fresh hop season, but this is a super tasty end!” said Matt Speckenbach, Head Brewer at Hopworks. “I love both of these beers, but as a West Coast IPA, Downstream is a beautiful example of sustainability and flavor working hand-in-hand, with 100% Salmon-Safe hops and malt bill brewed on our Salmon-Safe brew site.”

Fresh Hop Ace of Spades IIPA and Fresh Hop Downstream IPA are available at Hopworks brewpubs in 16 oz 4-packs and on draft. 16 oz 4-packs and draft will also be available at select independent bottle shops, gourmet grocery stores, and taphouses.

Fresh Hop Ace of Spades IIPA:

This fresh hop beast is hopped out with fresh Strata on top of Cascade, Centennial, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops to balance beautiful citrus notes, a dank fresh hop addition, and a clean malt bitterness. 8.6% ABV. 100 IBU.

Fresh Hop Downstream IPA:

This West Coast IPA is hit with fresh Centennial hops, giving it a melony aroma and fruity flavor that balances a crackery malt backbone. 7.0 ABV. 70 IBU

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2008 by Christian and Brandie Ettinger, Hopworks Urban Brewery creates world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support our community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet. The company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 10,000 barrels of beer a year for Hopworks’ brewpubs and distribution throughout Cascadia. Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest. 

For More Information:
https://www.hopworksbeer.com/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/23: Brewbound Data Club w/ BeerBoard 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating 09/30: Brewbound Podcast 10/05: Retail Speed Dating 10/07: Brewbound Frontlines: Supply Chain Planning for 2022
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Brew Talks 2021 BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More