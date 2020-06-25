Hoptown Handles Donating Black is Beautiful Tap Handles to Participating Breweries

PORTLAND, Ore. — In support of the movement to raise awareness and promote change regarding social justice and racial equity, Hoptown Handles is proud to announce that it will donate tap handles at no cost to any brewery participating in the Black is Beautiful collaborative brewing effort. Hoptown Handles will also sell Black is Beautiful tap handles to the general public with all proceeds going to the Urban League of Portland and the NAACP.

“One of our core values as a company is simply ‘Do Right,’ says Hoptown Handles founder, Ben Weston. “In this case, it’s clear what the right thing to do is. We need to do whatever we can to effectuate change in a world where it is sorely needed.” According to the Black is Beautiful collaboration website, breweries that participate have agreed to “donate 100% of the beer’s proceeds to local foundations that support police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged.”

“If this beer is going to be on draft, it is important that it’s visible as part of this effort, and having a clean, easily identifiable tap handle is going to be the key to doing that.” says Weston.

Marcus Baskerville of Weathered Souls Brewing began the Black is Beautiful collaborative effort because of his personal experiences with injustice, and will be donating part of the proceeds from his beer to the Know Your Rights Campaign. Currently more than 800 breweries are committed to participating in the collaboration, and each is encouraged to donate to organizations that will make a change in their community.

“A huge amount of credit should be given to Marcus Baskerville for coming up with and sharing his idea,” says Weston. “Because of his selflessness and willingness to share his recipe with the brewing community, there is going to be a lot of money donated to causes that will be doing important work for years to come.”

The label for the Black is Beautiful beer can be downloaded at blackisbeautiful.beer. “Kevin Dyer at KD Design has created a beautiful and symbolic label design that he was gracious enough to let us use to come up with our tap handle design,” says Weston.

To receive Black is Beautiful tap handles free of charge (shipping costs will apply), participating breweries just need to go to the Hoptown Handles online store at shop.hoptownhandles.com, and enter the coupon code SUPPORTCHANGE at checkout. Free handles will only be sent to breweries that are listed as official participants, which can be accomplished by filling out the form linked on the blackisbeautiful.beer website.

About Hoptown Handles

Hoptown Handles is an Oregon-based manufacturer and designer of custom tap handles. All of its handles are made in the USA from sustainable materials with environmentally friendly processes. Founded in 2015, the company produces handles for breweries throughout North America and the world, and donates a percentage of its proceeds to important charitable causes. For more information, visit www.hoptownhandles.com or email info@hoptownhandles.com

