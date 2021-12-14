Hop Butcher For The World & Garrett Brands Join Forces To Brew and Release ‘Minted’

CHICAGO, Illinois – Hop Butcher For The World, a Chicagoland-based brewing company known for its hop-forward approach to IPAs and fresh-to-retail distribution strategy has partnered with Garrett Brands, the company behind Garrett Popcorn and Frango® Chocolate, to brew an Imperial Stout that smells and tastes like the iconic chocolate mints we all know and love.

The Imperial Stout weighs in at 10.5% alcohol by volume and contains the same mint oil used to make Frango chocolates. It will be packaged in 16 ounce cans and distributed to stores via self distribution by the brewery between Wednesday, December 1st and Friday, December 3rd.

“Frango Mints are as much a part of the holiday season as Christmas trees and wrapping presents. And anyone who grew up or spent any amount of time in the greater Chicagoland area has a connection to them. Whether they’re a gift given to friends or family or a delicious treat enjoyed by one’s self, they’re synonymous with this time of year. And being able to take what we do with beer and infuse it with that spirit is a bit of a dream come true for everyone here at Hop Butcher,” says co-founder Jeremiah Zimmer.

About Hop Butcher For The World

Founded in Chicago in 2014, Hop Butcher For The World brews a broad portfolio of hop forward IPAs, flavorful lagers and bold stouts. Every week, the brewery self-distributes fresh beer, often only hours or days in the can, from its lineup of nearly 200 different beers (and growing) to better craft beer retailers throughout Chicagoland and periodically in out-of-state markets such as southern Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, California, New York, Boston, Florida, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville and Portland, Oregon. Until 2021, it has tenant brewed at various breweries throughout Chicagoland and self-distributed directly to retailers throughout the region. In early May of 2021, Hop Butcher reached an agreement with Half Acre Beer Company to purchase their original brewery and taproom on Lincoln Avenue in Chicago.

About Garrett Brands/Frango Chocolate

Garrett Brands LLC is a privately held, Chicago based company which owns Frango® and Garrett Popcorn Shops®. Garrett Brands acquired Frango from Macy’s in January 2017. Originally made in the candy kitchen on Marshall Field’s 13th floor, the iconic Milk Mint recipe is quintessentially Chicago. Each piece is made with rich milk chocolate infused with fine peppermint oil. Available online, Frango recipes are stylized in an exclusive gift box and tied with a bow.

For More Information:

http://www.hopbutcher.com