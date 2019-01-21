Holy Craft Brewery Opens First Taproom

SAN FRANCISCO– San Francisco-based Holy Craft Brewery announced the opening of its first taproom, in the former home of Sip Bar & Lounge, located at the intersection of North Beach and Chinatown neighborhoods at 787 Broadway.

Since 2014, Holy Craft Brewery has been serving up homegrown brews with recipes inspired by acclaimed San Francisco restaurants. Signature beers available on tap at the new space includes:

The Belgian Style Ale: Inspired by Tony’s Pizza in North Beach, this smooth yet rich craft is 8.5 percent alcohol and pairs well with spicy Italian foods, sausages and bold cheeses.

Harajuku Girl: Inspired by San Francisco’s beloved restaurants Iza Ramen and Blowfish Sushi, this crisp and refreshing Japanese-style lager is brewed with nontraditional ingredients, including rice, Sorachi Ace hops and yuzu imported from Japan. This beer is meant to be enjoyed with Asian cuisine.

American Bombshell Blonde: This beauty is inspired by Scoma’s restaurant, a classic seafood gem hidden in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf. This beer is meant to be paired with salmon, mussels, sourdough and chowder.

Holy Craft Brewery was founded by Bay Area natives Steve Seto (CEO) and Phil Fabian (Master Brewer), originally as a fun side hobby.

“Consumers’ expectations of beers have changed and their taste is getting more precise. To be in this industry, you constantly need to be creative. In my opinion, I think beer doesn’t have to be complicated,” shares Phil Fabian. “It’s simple and brewing beer is really about having fun. And drinking beer is really about socializing. It’s about the time you get to spend with friends and family. That’s what Holy Craft is all about. And that’s the experience we want beer drinkers to have anytime they drink one of our brews or visit our new taproom.”

Holy Craft’s beer is sold at BevMo, Mollie Stones, Cal-Mart and Total Wine. Beers can also be found at select neighborhood corner stores, like S&S Groceries in North Beach in San Francisco. Follow Holy Craft on Instagram, or visit www.holycraftbrewery.com for more details.