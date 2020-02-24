Holidaily Brewing to Release Gluten-Free Brut IPA for 4th Anniversary

GOLDEN, Colo. — Holidaily Brewing Company, Colorado’s dedicated gluten-free brewery, is set to celebrate their 4th anniversary at their taproom in Golden, Colorado on Saturday 2/29 and Sunday March 3/1.

They will release Brut N Free Session Brut IPA, a light and crisp beer with floral and white wine aromas, notes of lemongrass and citrus. Their lowest calorie beer yet at a little over 100 calories a pint. At 3.9% ABV, this is the perfect session beer with Spring in sight.

Brut N Free Session Brut IPA will be part of a 4-flight of IPAs for the party, including Confidence Booster Double IPA, Fat Randy’s IPA, and Boombastic Hazy IPA, their gold-medal winning beer from the Great American Beer Festival.

In addition to the 4-flight of IPAs, there will be 6 other beers on tap, food trucks, live music, a DJ, corn hole tournament, tours of the production brewery, giveaways, 1/4 off all swag, and a photo booth.

For More Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/502071223770734/