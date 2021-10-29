Holidaily Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Southern California

GOLDEN, Colorado – Holidaily Brewing Company, America’s dedicated gluten-free brewery, is proud to announce the expansion of its distribution to Southern California this November. When Founder of Holidaily, Karen Hertz, was diagnosed with melanoma and thyroid cancer in her early 30’s, opening her own business was the last thing on her mind. At the time of her cancer diagnosis, she worked at MillerCoors and was raising one-year old twin girls. Post surgeries and treatments, Hertz’s doctors gave her the recommendation to remove gluten from her diet. Gluten-free, she struggled to find a great-tasting, 100% gluten-free beer and was driven to solve this problem. After years of research and testing, Holidaily Brewing Company was born.

Hertz opened the brewery in 2016. Since then, Holidaily has grown over 850%, and their production brewery is the largest dedicated gluten-free brewery in the U.S. Exponential growth and a handful of national awards for the quality of their brews have allowed for rapid expansion across the country, including Southern California.

“Our brewery’s motto is to ‘Make Every Day a Holiday’ and I can’t think of an approach more fitting for Southern California,” said Hertz. “We believe our beers will resonate with the active and health-conscious SoCal lifestyle.” Holidaily Brewing has partnered with Classic Beverage of Southern California to make this expansion possible. “We are excited to welcome Holidaily Brewing to Southern California,” said Katy McBrady, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Classic Beverage of Southern California. Starting November 15th, Holidaily Brewing can be found in liquor stores, bars, restaurants, and grocery stores in Los Angeles County, Orange County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, Kern County, Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, San Diego County, and San Luis Obispo County. Distribution will begin with five of the brewery’s core styles: Favorite Blonde, Fat Randy’s IPA, Riva Stout, a rotating seasonal and award-winning Big Henry Hazy IPA. Visit www.HolidailyBrewing.com/buy/ for locations.

About Holidaily Brewing Company

Holidaily Brewing Company is a 100% certified dedicated gluten-free brewery, one of only 16 in the United States. Their tasting room and production facility are located in Golden, Colorado with a newly opened tasting room in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Beers are distributed to liquor stores, restaurants, grocery stores and stadiums throughout Colorado, Arizona, Kansas, Texas, and Southern California.

For More Information:

https://holidailybrewing.com/