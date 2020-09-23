Highland Brewing Launches “Give Back with Gaelic” Campaign Across Southeast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Highland Brewing Company launched “Give Back with Gaelic,” a charitable giving campaign to support the hospitality industry across the brewery’s entire Southeast distribution footprint this September through the end of the year. According to recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 60% of unemployment applicants had been laid off from the leisure and hospitality industry due to COVID-19. In response, the brewery is stepping up to give a portion of the proceeds from sales of Gaelic Ale, the brewery’s flagship amber ale, to 12 locally significant non-profits supporting the hospitality community.

Highland’s CEO and President, Leah Ashburn, said, “Back in March when we assessed that we would not have to stop production or lay off any staff, our thoughts immediately turned outward. We knew how hard the hospitality industry was hit as a result of this pandemic, so we came together to find ways that we could best help.”

Farris Steele Johnson, Development Manager at Loaves and Fishes in Greenville, SC said, “COVID-19 impacts the service industry in a unique way. Capped guest capacities, limited hours, increased takeout orders: these changes all affect the paychecks that our servers, bartenders, and cooks take home.”

“Many folks from the service industry are experiencing food insecurity for the first time as they navigate impossible financial tradeoffs,” Farris continued. “Funds from Gaelic Gives Back will help us keep our delivery trucks on the road to provide fresh, nutritious groceries to over 100 hunger-fighting agencies in Greenville County.”

Loaves and Fishes is 1 of the 12 non-profit beneficiaries of this campaign. With additional matching contributions from the brewery’s distribution partners, the program is expected to raise more than $15,000 for the following organizations.

NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund (NC)

United Way Central Carolinas (NC)

Second Harvest Food Bank (NC)

Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC (NC)

Loaves and Fishes (SC)

United Way Piedmont (SC)

The Lot Project (SC)

South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SC)

Virginia Restaurant and Hospitality Relief Fund (VA)

TN Action for Hospitality (TN)

Giving Kitchen (GA)

CORE (FL)

“Hospitality at its core is a showing of generosity and goodwill,” said Highland Marketing Director, Julie Funke. “This campaign will honor those fundamentals and help take care of our own when they need it most.”

Now through the end of the year, Gaelic Ale packaging will have a bold red “Give Back with Gaelic” banner and is available at retailers across the Southeast. For more information, visit www.highlandbrewing.com/giveback.

For More Information:

https://highlandbrewing.com/giveback