Highland Brewing Company to Release Slow Crush Tart Spritz Ale

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Highland Brewing Company has announced the release of Slow Crush, Tart Spritz Ale, as the latest addition to the brewery’s year-round offerings this May.

The regional brewery is celebrating their 25th anniversary milestone with innovation, as evidenced by the release of this refreshing tart spritz ale, unlike any other in Highland’s year-round portfolio. Slow Crush is the brewery’s sessionable fresh take on kettle soured beers and their first to launch in a 16 oz. can format.

Inspired by the incredibly popular cocktail Aperol Spritz, Slow Crush features all-natural ingredients that mirror the Italian aperitif –botanicals like gentian root, cinchona bark and hibiscus flowers. These ingredients are then accentuated by the character from flaked rye and citrus-forward American hops like Citra and Amarillo–a very craft spin. At 5 percent ABV and 20 IBUs, this beer is effervescent with a refreshing acidity that makes a perfect libation for any occasion.

Highland’s R&D brewer, Trace Redmond, said, “This is a dynamic time in the industry and at Highland. We are exploring what Highland beer can be and creating beers that are different from anything we have ever done before. Slow Crush refers to the tradition of gruits and aperitifs and the way that brewers and distillers tried to achieve balance with different herbs and spices. In blending the past and present, we are creating beers that fit uniquely into this moment and in Highland’s portfolio.”

Slow Crush very well may steal the show at its release, which coincides with the brewery’s two-day anniversary festivities May 3-4. The party will feature local live music, small batch and barrel-aged beers available only at the brewery, and more. Slow Crush will be available in 4-pack cans and on draft wherever fans feel like crushing it throughout Highland’s distribution footprint across the Southeast.

About Highland Brewing

Highland Brewing was founded in 1994 by retired engineer and entrepreneur Oscar Wong, establishing it as the pioneer of Asheville, North Carolina’s now booming craft beer industry. Proudly regional, Highland’s beers are distributed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. Highland is committed to quality and sustainability, boasting the third largest solar array in an American craft brewery. Today, the company is led by Wong’s daughter, Leah Wong Ashburn, and serves as the largest family-owned brewery in the Southeast. Located in a rehabilitated manufacturing facility on a hilltop, the brewery affords space for thousands of visitors to enjoy limited release beers, tours and live music. In addition, the event center and rooftop are available for private events. For more information, visit www.highlandbrewing.com. Follow Highland on Twitter at @HighlandBrews and Instagram at @HighlandBrewing. Become a fan on Facebook at facebook.com/HighlandBrewingCompany.