Highland Brewing Adds High Pines Imperial IPA to Year-Round Lineup

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s largest native brewer is announcing the release of High Pines IPA – an imperial IPA brewed with Mosaic, Simcoe, Centennial, and Comet hops – as the latest addition to its year-round lineup. Named with the forest and fresh scent of mountain pine in mind, the new beer will be distributed across Highland’s Southeastern distribution footprint in 12-ounce cans this February.

“At Highland, we are working hard to make some of the best IPAs in the industry and following the success of Rising Haze in 2020, we wanted to take it to the next level by offering an Imperial IPA,” said Patrick Sullivan, Highland’s Sales Director. “High Pines is a big, delicious, piney IPA that is easy to drink even at 9% ABV. This beer has done extremely well in our taproom and we expect it to be a solid addition to our year-round portfolio.”

At 9% ABV and 65 IBUs, High Pines is a big West Coast IPA with resinous blueberry and piney hop flavor.

Highland brewer, Jesse Lapinski, said “High Pines was made in the tradition of old-school West Coast IPAs. While it does not shy away from big bitter, resinous hops, it has a good malty body to balance that bitter, piney flavor.” Lapinski continued, “My wife loves the label and I think this is the perfect beer for a bonfire or a winter warmer into springtime.”

High Pines will be available in six-pack cans at the brewery and at retail stores throughout Highland’s distribution footprint in the Southeast beginning mid-February. Highland now offers curbside pickup from 2-6 p.m. daily. Orders may be placed through the brewery webstore. To place an order for curbside pickup or to learn more about Highland’s newest year-round beer, please visit highlandbrewing.com.

###

ABOUT HIGHLAND BREWING:

Highland Brewing was founded in 1994 by retired engineer and entrepreneur Oscar Wong, establishing it as the pioneer of Asheville, NC’s now booming craft beer industry. Proudly regional, Highland’s beers are distributed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia. Highland is committed to quality and sustainability, boasting the sixth largest solar array in an American craft brewery. Today, the company is led by Wong’s daughter, Leah Wong Ashburn, and serves as the largest independent, family-owned, and operated brewery native to the Southeast. Located in a rehabilitated manufacturing facility in East Asheville, the brewery affords space for visitors to enjoy limited release beers, walking trails, volleyball courts, and live music. For more information, visit www.highlandbrewing.com. Follow Highland on Twitter at @HighlandBrews and Instagram at @HighlandBrewing. Become a fan on Facebook at facebook.com/HighlandBrewingCompany.

