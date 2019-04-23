High Water Brewing Releases Cucumber Kolsch

LODI, Calif. – High Water Brewing, has just released the 2019 batch of their award-winning Cucumber Kolsch. Cucumber Kolsch is brewed with pure German Pilsner malt, fresh cucumber, mint, coriander, lemon peel and German noble hops.

Kolsch is a German-inspired pilsner alternative, with a similar malt profile, but more effervescent and with a lighter body, according to Steve Altimari, president and brewmaster of High Water. “They’re extremely easy to sip on, when the temperatures start creeping upward,” he noted about the Kolsch style.

500 pounds of freshly cut cucumbers, lemon, coriander and mint are hand crafted from the whole team at High Water to create their Cucumber Kolsch. Available on tap and in 16 oz. can 4-packs, enjoy this beautiful brew all summer long.

About High Water Brewing

Leveraging a successful 15-year brewing career, brewmaster Steve Altimari embarked on the formation of High Water Brewing, with final licensing and production commencing in March 2011. “High Water” being a playful interpretation of Altimari from Italian, “Alta” meaning High and “Mare” meaning Sea or Water. Inspired by the most respected and creative brewing practices and styles around the world, Steve’s love of beer and unbridled passion for all things flavorful have led to a line of products that represent the very best of the best. Assisted by Barri Altimari, with her culinary background and prowess in flavorology, they create a product portfolio that has a little something for everyone. From the classic styles to the esoteric. “Unique Flavors for the Curious Palate.” Leading the sales and distribution team is Mike Peasley, another seasoned veteran of the brewing world with a deep background in both brewing and sales. High Water Beers are now distributed throughout California, Nevada, Washington State, Hawaii, Alaska, New York State, Florida, Vermont, Arizona, Michigan, Montana, Massachusetts, Australia and several countries Asia and Europe.

Look for the brand-new High Water Brewing Taproom opening soon at 927 Industrial Way, Suite A in Lodi, CA 95240. More details can be found on their website www.HighWaterBrewing.com.

