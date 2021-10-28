Hidden Moon Brewing Appoints Mike Robinson as Brewmaster

PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire – Hidden Moon Brewing announced the appointment of Mike Robinson as Brewmaster. Robinson brings twenty-four years of amateur and professional experience to the company and has been honored with numerous awards including winning a Bronze in the 2016 World Cup of Beer in the Belgian-Style Witbier category, the 2009 Samuel Adams Longshot Homebrew Contest, being named New England Homebrewer of the Year, winning nineteen medals in the Masters Championship of Amateur Brewing Championships as well as placing first in over 100+ competitions nationwide. Robinson began his brewing career at Redhook Ale Brewery in Portsmouth, NH, followed by Brewmaster at The Newburyport Brewing Company, and most recently as Head Brewer at Great North Aleworks.

“We are going to make world class beer, that’s sold here at our destination location in Pittsfield, New Hampshire.” says Michael Fairbrother, visionary of Over The Moon Farmstead and founder of Moonlight Meadery and Hidden Moon Brewing. “Since first brewing with Mike, through New Hampshire’s oldest homebrew club, Brew Free or Die, I can say that he is one of the best and most creative brewers I know. He has deservedly won award after award, as he is an artist with a deep understanding on what is needed to make amazing beer.”

About Moonlight Meadery LLC d/b/a Hidden Moon Brewing. Moonlight Meadery and Hidden Moon Brewing is a privately held company, with a focus on making the worlds best possible meads, hard ciders and craft beer. As demonstrated by the dozens of international awards the company has achieved since starting production in 2010.

Over The Moon Farmstead, is Michael Fairbrother and Berniece Van Der Berg’s dream location in Pittsfield, NH. This 1753 Farmstead, with its 98.3 acres will eventually house a wedding and events hall, both Moonlight Meadery and Hidden Moon Brewing production facilities, along with wood fire brick oven pizza restaurant, gift shop and tasting rooms.

For More Information:

http://www.hiddenmoonbrewing.com