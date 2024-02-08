Hi-Wire Brewing Rolls Out Hazy Pitch IPA and Unveils More Fresh Releases for 2024

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— North Carolina-based Hi-Wire Brewing is shaking things up again with the introduction of its latest family member, Hazy Pitch IPA, to a lineup that’s already bursting with character. Not stopping there, 2024 is set to be a year of exhilarating updates for the Asheville brewery, including a refreshing twist on a fan favorite and the debut of two new 12-packs that are anything but ordinary.

A Big Hazy Joins the ‘Pitch’ Family

Hazy Pitch IPA, a bodacious New England-style IPA, promises to shake up the family tree with a hefty 7.2% ABV. This haze-craze newcomer is joining Hi-Wire’s beloved ‘Pitch Family’ in 6-packs of big 16-ounce cans, making its grand entrance in mid-March. The Pitch Family brings together the gamut of IPAs – from Hi-Wire’s most popular beer, the West-Coast Style Hi-Pitch Mosaic (6.7% ABV), to the easy-drinking Lo-Pitch Hazy (5.5% ABV) to the seriously hopped Double Hi-Pitch (9% ABV).

Bryna Frosaker, co-owner of Hi-Wire Brewing, shared the inspiration behind this vibrant addition to the brewery’s flagship selection, “Though we’ve played in the hazy IPA space for years… Hazy Pitch is our latest and greatest adventure, and we’re thrilled to add it to our core year-round lineup.”

By meticulously layering juicy American hops post-fermentation, Hi-Wire has harnessed a symphony of tropical punch, chewy pineapple, and bright citrus hop flavors, creating a very unique hazy IPA. Hazy Pitch receives over twice as many hops in the dry hop stage compared to Lo-Pitch creating a bigger, hazier IPA to round out the beloved family.

Mountain Water Gets a Peachy Update

Fan-favorite Mountain Water Easy Drinking Ale is welcoming a new flavor to its ranks – Pomegranate Peach (4.5% ABV). After a successful taste test across Hi-Wire Brewing’s eleven taproom locations, this stone fruit and sweet-tart sensation that pours bright pink is set to replace the original Citrus Splash flavor. Brian Laggis, Director of Sales at Hi-Wire, commented, “After many rave reviews, it was clear that Pomegranate Peach was our winner. We’re excited for fans of Mountain Water to try this refreshing new twist.”

Vibrant and slightly tangy notes of ripe pomegranates are complemented by the juicy essence of peaches in this Southern-inspired concoction that’s made like a beer but drinks like a seltzer. Hank Marshall, Hi-Wire’s Head Brewer, highlighted its unique qualities, noting, “We wanted to capture the natural sweetness of these fruits while ensuring that the overall flavor was not too sweet with a slightly tart finish that provides the perfect balance.”

Mix it Up with Big 12-Packs

For those who love a bit of everything, Hi-Wire is also rolling out two new 12-packs of 16-ounce cans – Rad-Mobile and Pitch Pack. Rad-Mobile unites Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA, Mountain Water Pomegranate Peach, and Leisure Time Lager into one big, convenient box, while Pitch Pack brings together the entire Pitch Family for a hoppy reunion.

Whether it’s for sampling, entertaining, or simply stocking up, bigger cans mean more to love, and these 12-packs promise variety and fun in every sip. “When we converted to 16-ounce cans, we doubled down to offer 12-packs exclusively with big cans too, which was unheard of at the time for craft beer,” Frosaker added, highlighting the significance of these offerings in the market.

New Branding for Old Favorites

As we stride into 2024, Hi-Wire Brewing is also giving a fresh twist to its core beer artwork, adding a dash of nostalgic flair to the brewery’s already eye-catching cans. Look for updated packaging on the ‘Pitch Family’ and Hi-Wire Lager over the coming months.

“We will continue to push boundaries, trying new methods and new products, in a calculated and intentional way,” Marshall affirmed, promising the brewery’s ethos of quality and innovation remains steadfast. “In this time of change for craft beer, innovation will define success,” Frosaker reflects.

All releases will be available at Hi-Wire’s eleven taproom locations and across nine states of distribution, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, and Indiana.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA, and Mountain Water Easy Drinking Ale, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, N.C. in 2013, Hi-Wire has locations in Asheville, Birmingham, Ala., Charlotte, N.C., Cincinnati, Durham, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Louisville, Ky., Nashville, Tenn., and Wilmington, N.C. and is proud to pay a Living Wage to all of its employees. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in exclusively 16-ounce cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, and Indiana.

For More Information:

https://hiwirebrewing.com/