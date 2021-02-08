Hi-Wire Brewing Releases Beer to Benefit Wilmington, N.C. Children

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hi-Wire Brewing is proud to release “Donate To Wilm Kids By Drinking This Beer.” This Tropical IPA (6% ABV) with a mouthful of a name aims to help put food in the mouths of Wilmington, N.C. kids in need. A portion of the proceeds from every 6-pack and pint sold will be donated to Wilmington’s NourishNC, a non-profit organization that provides hungry children with healthy food, empowering them to succeed in the classroom and in their community. The beer itself blends sweet and tart tropical flavors from pineapple and mango with dank floral and citrus notes from Amarillo and El Dorado hops.

Hi-Wire has also teamed up with NourishNC to hold a charity drive event to kick off the beer release and provide additional support for the organization. On Feb. 10 from 5:30-7:30pm, “Donate To Wilm Kids By Drinking This Beer” will be available on draft and in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans at Hi-Wire Brewing’s Wilmington taproom located at 1020 Princess Street, and the NourishNC van will be on site accepting donations of packaged peanut butter and jelly. There will also be a raffle and volunteer “snack packing” hosted by NourishNC inside the taproom. Table reservations will be required for beer drinkers and those packing snack bags. COVID safety protocols are also in place requiring masks and social distancing. If you’re unable to attend the release, donations of peanut butter and jelly in sealed plastic containers will be accepted at Hi-Wire Brewing Wilmington leading up to the Feb. 10 event.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 12, this drinkable and hoppy IPA brewed with pineapple & mango and Amarillo and El Dorado hops will be available in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans at shop.hiwirebrewing.com for nationwide shipping with some exclusions as well as in select retailers throughout Eastern North Carolina. Find “Donate To Wilm Kids By Drinking This Beer” at Hi-Wire Brewing Wilmington starting Feb. 10 and at your favorite Wilmington restaurants, bars, and shops soon. Hi-Wire Brewing is proud to partner with such a beneficial organization in Wilmington to better the community.

About Hi-Wire Brewing:

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Juicy IPA, and Bed of Nails Brown, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2013, Hi-Wire now has two locations in Asheville – the Big Top Production Facility, Taproom & Event Space and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom – along with a third taproom in Durham, North Carolina, and its first out-of-state taproom in Knoxville, Tennessee. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, and Virginia. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.