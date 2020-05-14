Hi-Wire Brewing Releases Beer to Benefit Service Industry Workers

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hi-Wire Brewing is proud to release “Donate To Service Industry Workers By Drinking This Beer.” That’s right, the name of the beer is a full sentence and an extremely important one at that. This Hoppy Session IPA (5% ABV) comes in response to the havoc the coronavirus pandemic has been wreaking on the service industry, and it will benefit hospitality workers on a state and national level who are out of work or underemployed due to this crisis. A portion of the proceeds from every 6-pack of this IPA sold will be donated to the USBG National Charity Foundation and the North Carolina Restaurant Workers Relief Fund. These charitable organizations are currently raising donations to provide financial support for the nearly 700,000 bartenders and hundreds of thousands of people who work adjacent to them that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning May 14, 2020, Hi-Wire’s “Donate To Service Industry Workers By Drinking This Beer” will be available in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans at shop.hiwirebrewing.com for nationwide shipping with some exclusions as well as in select retailers throughout Asheville, N.C., Charlotte, N.C., Wilmington, N.C., Tennessee, the North Carolina Coast, Kentucky, and Ohio. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Big Top (Asheville, N.C.) and Durham, N.C. taprooms will have this new IPA available for curbside pickup and local delivery starting May 14, while its Knoxville, Tenn. location will stock it in the coming weeks.

Hi-Wire also recently released three new beers in anticipation of sunshine and warmer temperatures. First up is Citrus Wit (4.8% ABV), a summer seasonal boasting fragrant spring citrus alongside winter spice from coriander to round out the zip from lemon and lime peel while Appalachian Wheat from Asheville’s Riverbend Malt House provides notes of fresh-baked bread and a creamy mouthfeel. This bright and citrusy brew is available now in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans at shop.hiwirebrewing.com, in Hi-Wire Brewing taprooms, and throughout Hi-Wire’s distribution footprint.

Next, the dry-hopped and ultra-refreshing Citra Gose (4.2% ABV) is back by popular demand as part of Hi-Wire’s year-round rotating Gose Series. This tart and balanced beer blends perfectly with the citrus and tropical fruit notes of Citra hops creating an extremely aromatic and floral sour wheat beer with no bitterness. Released in April 2020, Citra Gose is available in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans across Hi-Wire’s distribution footprint, online, and in Hi-Wire taprooms.

Finally, Pink Lemonade Sour Session Ale (4.2% ABV) is a special release brewed for sunny days and hanging out with friends. This incredibly crushable and refreshing fruited sour beer boasts a raspberry fruit sweetness balanced with just the right amount of lemony zip from lemon peel and nostalgic candied-lemon aromas from lemongrass. This bright new release is being distributed throughout Hi-Wire’s footprint, and it is available now in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans at Hi-Wire taprooms and via shop.hiwirebrewing.com for shipping across the country.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Juicy IPA, and Bed of Nails Brown, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2013, Hi-Wire now has two locations in Asheville – the Big Top Production Facility, Taproom & Event Space and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom – along with a third taproom in Durham, North Carolina, and its first out-of-state taproom in Knoxville, Tennessee. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, and Virginia. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.