Hi-Wire Brewing Expands Distribution to Alabama

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hi-Wire Brewing will be launching distribution in the entire state of Alabama beginning Tuesday, October 15 with roll-out events scheduled through October 17 in Birmingham, Mobile, Montgomery, & Huntsville.

Hi-Wire will be launching Alabama with their entire portfolio, including year-round, seasonal, and specialty beer offerings. For distribution, Hi-Wire has partnered with Alabama Crown Distributing Co., a full-service beverage distributor with wholesale operations in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee, selling imported and domestic spirits, wines, beers, and specialty products.

Chris Morgan, Regional Sales Manager for Hi-Wire Brewing notes “bringing our beers to another state is always exciting! We get to share some of Asheville with new faces in new places and share what makes our beer culture special in the South. Having been a visitor to Alabama for over 20 years it has been a craft beer destination for a long time. I think people will easily warm up to Hi-Wire’s vast offerings, whether it’s an easy-drinking lager, a multitude of IPA’s, or an 8% pastry stout. There is always a thirsty person and a welcoming vibe in the state.”

To celebrate, craft beer drinkers alike will be able to join the owners and sales team of Hi-Wire Brewing at a variety of tap takeovers, beer pairings and other specialty events throughout each market over next week: Here’s a sampling of the events. Check out Hi-Wire Brewing’s social media for more announcements:

Birmingham

10.16 | Jack Brown’s Tap Takeover

10.16 | Pies & Pints

10.17 | Hop City Tasting

10.17 | Beer Hog

Mobile

10.15 | Maggies

10.16 | Cottage Hill Package

Montgomery

10.15 | Pies & Pints

10.16 | The Hound

Huntsville

10.15 | Craft Beer Store

10.16 | Wildwood Tavern

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Located in Asheville, NC, Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Wire Lager, Bed of Nails Brown, and Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA. They have two locations in Asheville: the 27,000 square foot Big Top Production Facility & Taproom positioned half a mile from the Biltmore Estate and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located in the South Slope area of Downtown, which has a focus on wild and sour ales. Hi-Wire opened their third taproom in the fall of 2018 in Durham, NC dubbed “Hi-Wire Brewing at Golden Belt” and their first out of state taproom in Knoxville, Tennessee in the summer of 2019. Hi-Wire was awarded the gold medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival® in the German-Style Maerzen category for their Zirkusfest Oktoberfest Lager, Bronze in the Wood and Barrel Aged Beer category at the 2018 World Beer Cup® for their Dry Hopped Brett Pale Ale, and most recently was awarded a Gold Medal for the Sour Brown aged on Palo Santo at the 2019 World Beer Cup®. Hi-Wire Brewing’s award-winning beers can be found on draft and in bottles across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Alabama. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.