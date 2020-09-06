Hi-Wire Brewing Announces September Beer Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — As the summer sun fades, Hi-Wire Brewing is gearing up for Fall 2020 with three new releases in three very different series including a new take on a beloved imperial stout, a local version of a Munich classic, plus a bold and bright sour smoothie that will keep you hanging on to those sunny day feelings just a bit longer.

Hi-Wire’s 10W-40 lineup takes the brewery’s classic 10W-40 Imperial Stout, a dark and decadent fan-favorite amongst beer lovers and car enthusiasts alike, then adds in extra mouthwatering flavors to create something worthy of a candy shop. The newest variant stands to be a fireside staple with its combination of cocoa powder, cacao nibs, chocolate malt, vanilla, and lactose. Triple Chocolate 10W-40 Imperial Stout (8% ABV) was created for the chocolate fiends out there, and it’ll be here just in time for sweater weather. Shipping on September 4 in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans, this limited release will receive full distribution and hit Hi-Wire’s taprooms as well at shop.hiwirebrewing.com.

The latest edition of Hi-Wire Brewing’s Local Lager Series – a lineup featuring some of Hi-Wire’s favorite lager styles while utilizing North Carolina-sourced ingredients – brings a Bavarian staple stateside. Made for long days of celebration, Hi-Wire’s version of Festbier (5.8% ABV) is a more quaffable, easy-drinking version of the brewery’s 2016 Great American Beer Festival Gold Medal Winning Zirkusfest Oktoberfest. Brewed with Ursprung Fest Malt from North Carolina’s Epiphany Craft Malt, this crisp and pleasant lager has a balanced malt character with an aroma reminiscent of fresh-baked bread. While Munich’s Oktoberfest may be canceled, you can bring that festival feeling home starting in mid-September when 4-packs of 16-ounce cans of Festbier Local Lager hits Hi-Wire’s full distribution footprint, Hi-Wire Brewing taprooms, and the Hi-Wire online beer shop.

Finally, Hi-Wire wanted to squeeze out the last sips of summer before the cold creeps in, and Tangerine Hibiscus Sour Smoothie (5.5%) does that in a big way. With over 100 pounds of fruit per barrel, the fifth edition in Hi-Wire’s Sour Smoothie Series combines tantalizing summertime flavors of tangerine, orange, hibiscus, vanilla, and lactose to create a heavily-fruited but refreshing sour wheat beer that will transport you to a tropical paradise from the comfort of your couch. Releasing September 11, Tangerine Hibiscus Sour Smoothie (5.5%) will see limited distribution throughout Hi-Wire Brewing’s footprint, but 4-packs of 16-ounce cans will be available across all four Hi-Wire Brewing Taprooms and at shop.hiwirebrewing.com.

