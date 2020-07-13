Hi-Wire Brewing Announces Plans for Taproom in Wilmington, North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Hi-Wire Brewing continues to expand despite the turmoil of the global COVID-19 pandemic with the announcement of a fifth taproom set to open in Wilmington, North Carolina in fall of 2020. Chris Frosaker, co-owner of the Asheville-based brewery, states, “Steady retail, as well as geographic growth, is central to our business plan, even during a pandemic.” With three North Carolina retail taprooms and a fourth in Tennessee, Hi-Wire Brewing’s total distribution footprint has swelled to eight states since opening in 2013, including the expansion to Virginia in April of this year. Frosaker expresses, “We have always wanted to plant roots in Eastern North Carolina, and we have found the perfect location and city in Wilmington. We feel at home in the Port City. Hi-Wire has been distributing beer there since 2015 and has seen continuous growth in that market year after year. Our success in the market and our amazing relationship with our wholesaler, Coastal Beverage, gives us the confidence to move forward with another ambitious expansion project despite the uncertain times we are living in.”

Located at 1020 Princess Street in Wilmington’s up-and-coming “Soda Pop District,” the 7920-square-foot taproom will include two outdoor beer gardens, ample parking, and an expansive twenty-four tap bar in a space that originally served as a car dealership and most recently was home to Carolina Carburetor Specialists since 1983. The large bar will feature twenty-one taps of Hi-Wire beers, including year-rounds, seasonals, specialties, sours, and one-offs as well as three wine taps. A variety of family-friendly activities including soccer pool, table tennis, shuffleboard, foosball, and other assorted games will round out the taproom. Andy Hewitt, president of Paramount Real Estate and Development and Hi-Wire’s new landlord in Wilmington, says, “We invested in this project with the intention of redeveloping it in a manner that maintained the building’s original features and character. Hi-Wire’s vision for their space aligned perfectly with our plans, and we could not be more excited to be working with them.”

Formal announcements in regards to construction, hiring, and an official opening date will be released via Hi-Wire’s website and social media channels. For the most up-to-date information, visit hiwirebrewing.com or follow Hi-Wire Brewing on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Juicy IPA, and Bed of Nails Brown, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2013, Hi-Wire now has two locations in Asheville – the Big Top Production Facility, Taproom & Event Space and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom – along with a third taproom in Durham, North Carolina, and its first out-of-state taproom in Knoxville, Tennessee. Hi-Wire’s fifth taproom is slated to open in Wilmington, North Carolina, in fall 2020. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, and Virginia. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.