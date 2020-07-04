Hi-Wire Brewing Announces July Beer Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The summer season is about to get a big dose of new sunshine sippers out of Hi-Wire Brewing with a berry-packed sour smoothie, a decocted golden lager, an innovative IPA, a hopped-up imperial tropical ale, and a crushable fruited sour all dropping in the summer of 2020.

The fourth edition in Hi-Wire’s Sour Smoothie Series received a ridiculous amount of raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry to create an over-the-top fruited sour beer with a balanced sourness and refreshing finish. Very Berry Sour Smoothie (5.5%) will be released July 10 and will see limited distribution throughout Hi-Wire’s footprint, but 4-packs of 16-ounce cans will be available across all four Hi-Wire Brewing Taprooms – starting in Asheville followed by Durham and Knoxville soon after – as well as online at shop.hiwirebrewing.com.

In a collaborative effort with Asheville neighbor Zillicoah Beer Company, Hi-Wire Brewing conceived a decocted lager to unlock the full spectrum of malt flavors resulting in a crisp, clean, “ocean-worthy glugger” to assist in navigating these wild times. Releasing July 7, Lifeboat Golden Lager (5.5%) pairs well with excellent sunshine and friendship from a distance, and 4-packs of 16-ounce cans will be distributed throughout Hi-Wire Brewing’s market in addition to being available at Hi-Wire taprooms and in Hi-Wire’s online beer shop.

Utilizing pioneering technology from Yakima Chief Hops, Hi-Wire combined Cascade Cryo Hops pellets with traditional Citra hops to brew the innovative Cryo Double IPA (9%) releasing on July 17. Cryo Hops are “the concentrated lupulin of whole-leaf hops” and are “designed to provide intense hop flavor and aroma… without introducing astringent flavors or vegetative material,” according to Yakima Chief Hops. The resulting IPA embraces dank and citrusy hop notes with the firm bitterness one needs to back up distinctive floral, citrus, and grapefruit flavors. This surprisingly clean and endlessly satisfying new brew will see full distribution throughout Hi-Wire’s footprint in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans, and it will be available in all Hi-Wire taprooms and at shop.hiwirebrewing.com.

Heavy-handed portions of mango and pineapple were added to Tropi-WOW! Imperial Tropical Golden Ale during secondary fermentation to create a super-duper tropical beer bursting with flavors from fresh fruit and super bright Citra hops. At 11.3%, this dank sunshine sipper is primed for hammock hangs. Shipping on July 17 in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans, Tropi-WOW! Imperial Tropical Golden Ale will receive full distribution and hit Hi-Wire’s taprooms and online shop as well.

To round out this collection of summer suds, Blackberry Limeade Sour Session Ale (4.2%) marks the second addition to Hi-Wire Brewing’s Sour Session Series. This incredibly crushable and refreshing fruited sour beer was brewed with some classic summer ingredients to develop deep jammy flavors from blackberries balanced with just the right amount of citrus zip from lime. Hitting shelves in early August, this easy-drinker will also see full distribution across Hi-Wire’s footprint, Hi-Wire Brewing taprooms, and the Hi-Wire online beer shop.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

