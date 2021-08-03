Hi-Wire Brewing Announces August Beer Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Just in time for peak summer sipping, Hi-Wire Brewing has whipped up a Blueberry Peach Milkshake Sour Smoothie that’s a diner-lover’s daydream, and alongside it comes an old faithful fall favorite to usher in the autumn beer festival season plus an IPA collaboration with an esteemed Asheville neighbor made for all “Y’ALL.”

The first batch of Hi-Wire’s Great American Beer Festival gold medal-winning Zirkusfest Oktoberfest (6% ABV) just went into cans, and this German-style Märzen is as delicious as ever. Use of rich Munich malt provides upfront biscuity and honey flavors that fade into a light, dry finish. Raise a frosty stein with friends at one of Hi-Wire Brewing’s soon-to-be seven taprooms from now until October, or take this full-flavored festival beer home in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans currently available across the brewery’s nine-state distribution footprint.

Blending together a heap of fresh summer blueberries with a mountain of ripe, juicy peaches, the latest edition of Hi-Wire’s Sour Smoothie Series is the creamy and dreamy Blueberry Peach Milkshake (5.5% ABV) boasting delectable notes of tart peach gummies and sweet blueberry jam. This sweet, tangy, and smooth sour treat was brewed with 100 pounds per barrel of fruit mingled with tasteful additions of vanilla and lactose. Shipped on July 23, Blueberry Peach Milkshake Sour Smoothie will soon be available in all Hi-Wire Brewing taprooms and see limited distribution throughout Hi-Wire’s footprint in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans, and it’s available now via the brewery’s online beer shop.

Asheville Loves Y’ALL (6.8% ABV), a collaboration with Wicked Weed Brewing located just down the street from Hi-Wire’s production brewery in Asheville, is a tropic-forward West Coast-style India Pale Ale leaning heavily into well-loved dank and piney West Coast hops. “Good beer and good times is the ethos here at Hi-Wire, and we are thrilled to have teamed up with the crew at Wicked Weed for both,” proclaimed Cory Cunningham, Hi-Wire Brewing’s Sales Director who was previously Wicked Weed’s National Key Account Manager. Cunningham continued, “Our love of balanced and approachable and their mindset to ‘drink different’ has made this collaboration a lot of fun… and a damn delicious beer.” A perfect melding of two of Asheville’s favorite breweries, this bright, clean-drinking IPA will be hitting shelves across Hi-Wire’s distribution area, Hi-Wire’s taprooms, and the brewery’s online shop in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans beginning August 6.

