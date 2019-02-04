Hi-Wire Brewing Announces 3 February Beer Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Hi-Wire Brewing is sliding into February with three beer releases, including seasonal Aerialist Spring Lager, Man Eater Double IPA and a draft-exclusive Bohemian Dark Lager. In depth beer descriptions, release dates and distribution details can be found below, or you can visit hiwirebrewing.com for more information.

Aerialist Spring Lager (5.5 percent ABV), Hi-Wire Brewing’s spring seasonal, pairs two styles of beer: A German-Style Lager and an American IPA. Brewed with their house lager yeast and dry-hopped with Huell Melon and Mandarina Bavaria, this drinkable spring beer has big hop flavors of citrus and tropical fruit which give way to more subtle flavors of peach, melon, and apricot with a smooth, balanced finish.

“This beer combines the profiles of two of my favorite styles, lagers and IPAs,” says Hi-Wire’s Head Brewer, Luke Holgate. “The light grain bill and clean lager fermentation profile create the perfect canvas for these hops to shine.” This beer will hit shelves the first week of February in canned 6-packs across Hi-Wire’s entire distribution footprint and will also be available on draft in numerous bars and restaurants across their territories through early May.

Man Eater Double IPA (8.3 percent ABV) triumphantly returns in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans. Hopped at a rate of 3.5 pounds per barrel, this is a seriously hopped Double IPA. Man Eater marries Amarillo’s spicy aromas with Citra’s classic notes of lemon zest and mandarin orange. These big hop aromas accompany a spicy, citrusy, floral flavor with a warming alcohol finish. Man Eater will be available beginning Feb. 8 in both of Hi-Wire’s taprooms and will see full distribution in Hi-Wire Brewing’s footprint.

Last up for February is a draft exclusive Bohemian Dark Lager (6.6 percent ABV). This is a smooth and rich dark German-style lager with the perfect balance of hops and malt. Soothing notes of toasted hazelnut, light chocolate and a subtle roast flavor to finish crisp and clean. Bohemian Dark Lager will see limited distribution throughout Hi-Wire’s entire footprint.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Located in Asheville, North Carolina, Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Wire Lager, Bed of Nails Brown and Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA. They have two locations in Asheville: the 27,000 square foot Big Top Production Facility & Taproom positioned half a mile from the Biltmore Estate and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located in the South Slope area of Downtown, which has a focus on wild and sour ales. Hi-Wire opened their third taproom in the fall of 2018 in Durham dubbed “Hi-Wire Brewing at Golden Belt.” Hi-Wire was awarded the gold medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival in the German-Style Maerzen category for their Zirkusfest Oktoberfest Lager. Most recently, they took home bronze in the Wood and Barrel Aged Beer category at the 2018 World Beer Cup for their Dry Hopped Brett Pale Ale. Hi-Wire Brewing’s award-winning beers can be found on draft and in bottles across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio and Kentucky. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.