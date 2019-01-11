Hi-Wire Brewing Announces 2019 Collaboration 12-Pack

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hi-Wire Brewing’s Collaboration 12-pack is returning for a third straight year in 2019. The beloved Asheville brewery is teaming up with Cincinnati, Ohio’s Rhinegeist Brewery, Atlanta, Georgia’s Monday Night Brewing, and Charleston, South Carolina’s Revelry Brewing.

Hi-Wire’s aim is to connect the dots between some of their favorite breweries and their fans while creating beers that blend the different styles and philosophies of each brewery. The project is mirrored by a vintage ‘spray paint’ can inspired design which represents the kaleidoscope of ideas and recipes created within the collaborations.

The styles include a Hoppy Pilsner dry-hopped with Vic Secret, Motueka, and Ella with Rhinegeist, a mysterious No Coast IPA double dry-hopped with Idaho 7, Citra, El Dorado, and Amarillo with Monday Night, and a Blonde Brunch Stout brewed with Vanilla, Cinnamon, Cacao, Lactose, and Coffee with Revelry. 12-packs of 12oz cans will be available throughout Hi-Wire Brewing’s entire distribution footprint starting in mid-January, so be sure to get your hands on these while you can.

Hoppy Pilsner | Collaboration with Rhinegeist Brewery (5.5% ABV)

A common thread among our collaboration 12-pack for 2019 is the ‘beer first’ philosophy of the participating breweries. Rhinegeist Brewery out of Cincinnati, Ohio stays true to this sentiment by creating solid, drinkable beers and brewing a lot of them. For this classic Hoppy Pilsner we used triticale malt from Epiphany Craft Malt here in NC. The hybrid of wheat and rye in this malt varietal imparts a pleasant mouthfeel and grainy backbone to let the tropical citrus, passionfruit and pine notes from Vic Secret, Montueka, and Ella hops shine.

Blonde Brunch Stout | Collaboration with Revelry Brewing (4.8% ABV)

Revelry Brewing likes to play with creative ingredients and recipes at their brewery in Charleston, SC. With this collab our objective was simple: create a brunch-worthy stout without utilizing darker stout malts with an ABV low enough to take you from breakfast well into the late afternoon. Cacao nibs lends notes of roasty chocolate, fresh vanilla creates a creamy mouthfeel, while naturally processed Monte Crisol Costa Rican coffee from Asheville’s High Noon Coffee Roasters adds a soothing and distinct coffee character with notes of blueberry and lemon.

No Coast IPA | Collaboration with Monday Night Brewing (6.7 ABV)

Our collaboration with Monday Night Brewing out of Atlanta, GA represents the melding of two IPA worlds and we think that’s a good thing, probably. No Coast IPA is brimming with stone fruit, tangerine zest, and juicy tropical hop character balanced by a creamy mouthfeel. All the while, this hazy straw colored ale pays homage to the piney wheat and bitter character of a classic west coast IPA. It’s not east coast. It’s not west coast. It’s no coast.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Located in Asheville, NC, Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Wire Lager, Bed of Nails Brown, and Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA. They have two locations in Asheville: the 27,000 square foot Big Top Production Facility & Taproom positioned half a mile from the Biltmore Estate and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located in the South Slope area of Downtown, which has a focus on wild and sour ales. Hi-Wire opened their third taproom in the fall of 2018 in Durham, NC dubbed “Hi-Wire Brewing at Golden Belt.” Hi-Wire was awarded the gold medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival® in the German-Style Maerzen category for their Zirkusfest Oktoberfest Lager. Most recently, they took home bronze in the Wood and Barrel Aged Beer category at the 2018 World Beer Cup® for their Dry Hopped Brett Pale Ale. Hi-Wire Brewing’s award-winning beers can be found on draft and in bottles across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, and Kentucky. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.