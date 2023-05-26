Hi-Wire Brewing and Wickles Pickles Partner to Brew a Wicked Hula Pickle Beer

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Hi-Wire Brewing is back with another twist on a classic backyard barbecue favorite with the release of Wickles Wicked Hula Pickle Beer. This limited-edition beer is a follow-up to Hi-Wire’s wildly popular Wickles Pickle Beer, which sold out almost immediately upon its release in 2022. Wickles Wicked Hula Pickle Beer is a refreshing and approachable sour ale, brewed in collaboration with Dadeville, Alabama-based Wickles Pickles.

According to Hi-Wire Brewing co-owner, Chris Frosaker, “The response to our first Wickles Pickle Beer was phenomenal. We still get inquiries on how to get the beer to this day even though it has been out of the market for over six months.”

This time around, Wickles Wicked Hula Pickle Beer is bringing a tropical twist to the mix. The beer is brewed with all the traditional pickle ingredients like dill, coriander, salt, and black pepper found in Wickles’ 90-year-old custom blend of spices, but with the addition of sweet pineapple and a touch of jalapeño heat.

“Building on a successful Wickles Original Pickle recipe, we amped up the flavor with a combination of jalapeño, pineapple and that secret Wickles flavor,” explained Hi-Wire Head Brewer, Hank Marshall. “Meet the perfect opener to summertime grilling and chilling.”

This Wicked Hula Pickle Beer comes in at a crushable 5% ABV and pours like pickle juice with a tart dill aroma, a bright sweetness from pineapple, and just a hint of green jalapeño pepper. The beer finishes with that craveable Wickles Pickles flavor and a touch of heat that leaves your mouth watering for another sip.

“We had a lot of accounts and customers who were left out last time, so we’ll be brewing significantly more for this release to satisfy demand,” recounted Brian Laggis, Hi-Wire Brewing Sales Director, before adding, “But this one still will not last long.”

Beginning May 19, Wickles Wicked Hula Pickle Beer is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans throughout Hi-Wire’s nine state distribution footprint in independent retailers and select chains as well as across all ten Hi-Wire taprooms, while limited supplies last.

After this special Wicked Hula Pickle Beer release, Hi-Wire Brewing plans to re-release the original Wickles Pickle Beer collaboration around Labor Day of this year. Don’t miss out on your chance to try these highly sought-after beers!

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA, and Mountain Water Easy Drinking Ale, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, N.C. in 2013, Hi-Wire has locations in Asheville, Birmingham, Ala., Charlotte, N.C., Cincinnati (April 2023), Durham, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Louisville, Ky., Nashville, Tenn. (May 2023), and Wilmington, N.C. and is proud to pay a Living Wage to all of its employees. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in exclusively 16-ounce cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, and Indiana.

About Wickles Pickles

In 1998, a 90-year-old secret family pickle recipe once reserved for family and friends was unleashed to the public as Wickles. Today, Wickles Pickles is known as the South’s best pickles. Its custom blend of spices and fresh ingredients produce sweet, tangy and spicy pickles, relishes, and spreads – a wickedly delicious experience unlike anything else. An iconic fixture at any gathering, tailgate, or meal; no other pickle has this much personality, earning Wickles a fanbase across the U.S.

For More Information:

https://hiwirebrewing.com/