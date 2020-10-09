Hi-Wire Brewing Adds Distribution in Indiana

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Hi-Wire Brewing has extended its distribution footprint again this year with the addition of Indiana bringing the total count to nine states east of the Mississippi. Beginning Monday, October 12, Craftroads Beverage out of Indianapolis will be distributing Hi-Wire’s full lineup of flagships, seasonals, and specialty releases throughout the Hoosier State.

As a craft only wholesaler, the partnership with Craftroads “follows Hi-Wire’s last several market launches with statewide, independent wholesalers who only focus on high-end craft beer,” according to Hi-Wire Brewing co-owner Chris Frosaker. In fact, the collaboration was born from great relationships formed between Hi-Wire and distributors in nearby states, which led Craftroads Beverage to start the conversation about branching out into Indiana. Frosaker, a native Midwesterner himself, says he is thrilled to start distributing even further north into The Great Lakes region. Keep an eye out for Hi-Wire beer to hit shelves in mid-October.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Juicy IPA, and Bed of Nails Brown, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2013, Hi-Wire now has two locations in Asheville – the Big Top Production Facility, Taproom & Event Space and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom – along with a third taproom in Durham, North Carolina, and its first out-of-state taproom in Knoxville, Tennessee. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, and Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.