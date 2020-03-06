Hi Sign Brewing Announces Specialty Releases for 3rd Anniversary Party

AUSTIN, Texas – Hi Sign Brewing invites you to celebrate its 3rd Anniversary Party on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at noon, celebrating three great years brewing beer in Austin. The event will be held at the Hi Sign Brewing taproom located at 1201 Bastrop Hwy, Austin, Texas, 78742 from NOON – 10PM.

Several rare specialty beers will be released including a Garrison Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout, and a collaboration with Meanwhile Brewing Company; Austin’s newest faces on the beer scene: A super fresh Pale Ale, brewed with Cascade hops and heavily dry-hopped with Citra, Ekuanot Cryo and Galaxy hops. We’ll also have a full tap wall featuring more than 20 beers throughout the day.

DJ Gatsby will be spinning and mixing up some beats 1230PM – 3PM. Local creative agency This is Revelry will be hosting a local pop-up market with lots of local vendors. Waterloo Records will be selling records and Hi Sign’s resident food truck WHOA BBQ will be serving up freshly smoked brisket sandwiches and delicious pulled pork.

Admission to the event is free. Kids welcome, dogs on leashes welcome.

About Hi Sign Brewing

Surrounded by friends, enjoying growlers of beer on Hi Sign Road in the mountains of Montana is what formed the foundation we believe drinking better beer is all about. Founded in 2017 by Marine Corps veteran Mark Phillippe, Hi Sign Brewing is focused on brewing a spectrum of American ales including one of Austin’s favorites, Violet the Blueberry Blonde and the super juicy, hazy Hi-C IPA. One of the fastest-growing local breweries, rooted in the simple mission of brewing better beer. www.hisignbrewing.com.

For More Information

www.facebook.com/events/241075096920882/