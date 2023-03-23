Heritage Barbecue & Beer Co. Now Open in Oceanside, Calif.

Heritage Barbecue & Beer Co. is now open in Oceanside, Calif.! From the team behind the critically-lauded Heritage Barbecue in San Juan Capistrano comes a brand new craft barbecue & brewpub experience in a sprawling 10,000-square-foot space, complete with an on-site brewery where they’re making their own craft brews (20 beers on tap!) from award-winning brewmaster Mike Aubuchon (previously head brewer at Pizza Port Carlsbad) — plus craft cocktails and a new menu of smoked meat specialties, from sliced brisket tacos (on housemade flour tortillas) and smoked burgers to pastrami tortas, along with shareables and sides such as Chili Mac and Texas Queso. All meats (bacon/pork belly, tri-tip, turkey, burgers, etc.) are smoked onsite and guests can also look forward to savoring Heritage Barbecue’s signature claim to fame: their signature BBQ platters.

“We didn’t want to create just another Heritage Barbecue, we wanted to set this new venture apart and really create a craft barbecue brew pub type of destination,” said pitmaster and co-owner Daniel Castillo. This will be more of a true restaurant experience with a full bar and of course, craft beers that we will be making in-house to specifically complement our uniquely SoCal-style of craft barbecue.”

Aubuchon comes to Heritage Barbecue after more than a decade as Pizza Port Carlsbad’s award-winning head brewer, where he nabbed countless medals from prestigious beer competitions including World Beer Cup, Great American Beer Fest, SD International beer competition, The Bistro IPA Fest and more. All-new craft beers for under the Heritage Beer Co. moniker includes a Mexican lager, Japanese lager, Czech Pilsner, plus a West Coast style IPA, to name a few.

“We’re really looking forward to making this a unique destination for the local community and we can’t wait to pair our new craft beers with the amazing menu of craft BBQ eats,” said Mike Aubuchon.

Heritage Barbecue & Beer Co. is located at 2002 S. Coast Hwy in Oceanside. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wed – Sunday.

For More Information:

https://oceanside.heritagecraftbbq.com/