Helltown Brewing Releases 12 oz. Cans

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Helltown Brewing, an independent craft brewery with locations in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania and Export, Pennsylvania introduces 12 oz cans.

In response to demand, Helltown Brewing releases the following beers in 4/6/12 format:

• Mischievous Brown

• Idle Hands Double IPA

• Hop Frenzy IPA

• Buffy Hazy IPA

This year-round core line-up rounds out with the addition of a variety 12 pack simply named, “Helltown Brewing IPA Mix 12 Pack.” This mix 12-pack contains four of the each of the IPAs mentioned above.

VP of sales & marketing, Rob Johnson, had this to say, “It has been a long time coming. Our president, Shawn Gentry, has been selling draft of his wonderfully crafted beers since 2011. These draft sales have been met with much fanfare. We are all very excited to finally have the opportunity place six packs and 12 packs of our beer on store shelves across Western and Eastern Pennsylvania.” Johnson also added, “Once we are able to meet demand across these two regions of the state, we will turn our immediate focus to closing our remaining distribution gaps in Pennsylvania.”

Helltown Brewing also distributes in parts of Northern West Virginia.

Expect to find these six packs, the Helltown Brewing IPA Mix 12-pack and Helltown’s spring seasonal, Extra Sinful, to begin arriving on shelves as early as Monday, April 8, 2019.

About Helltown Brewing

Helltown Brewing was started in 2011 by Shawn Gentry and several homebrewing friends. We found a used 15-barrel brewing system in Colorado, and set-up shop in the old mechanic’s garage in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania. We have since moved the bulk of our operation to our new facility in Export, Pennsylvania. Quality is our main focus. We use high-quality grains for all of our beers, and aren’t sparing when it comes to hops. While we work on expanding, we will not sacrifice the quality of our brews. We are also committed to our community. All spent grain is donated to local farmers, and our merchandise is bought from local businesses where possible. We support a variety of local charities in Mt. Pleasant and Pittsburgh.