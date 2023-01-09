Heist Brewery Partners with Bevana

NEWTON, North Carolina – Heist Brewery, one of the most exciting and well-regarded breweries in the Southeast, is partnering with beverage platform Bevana to bring its selection of rotating craft beers to customers across the country. For Heist, founded in 2012 as Charlotte’s first brewpub, the move marks the first time that beer drinkers across the country will be able to enjoy the brews that made the company among the most highly rated in the industry. Fans of the brand both old and new will now be able to order online and have the beers shipped directly to their homes.

“We’ve been able to share our beer with customers in NC and the Southeast over the years, and the partnership with Bevana is great because we’re now able to share it with fans across the country, which used to be impossible for us to do,” said Kurt Hogan, Heist’s founder and CEO. “It’s an awesome opportunity for us to meet craft beer enthusiasts who we may never have been able to connect with before.”

For more than a decade, the brewery has been well known by craft beer enthusiasts for its rotating lineup of diverse beers, including a lineup of hazy IPAs anchored by Citraquench’l, the highest rated example of the style in the Charlotte region. Other stand outs include the signature Pick’n series of heavily fruited sour ales, easy-drinking Druid Pils, and the wood-aged Imperial Stouts from their new Barrel Aging program. Through their partnership with the platform, customers will finally be able to enjoy and discover Heist’s classic favorites and new releases wherever they’re located, bridging the gap between those who love great beer and those who make it. They will also be able to find a selection of Heist products in the Bevana Newton retail taproom, as well as at Bevana sister company D9 Brewing Company’s taprooms in Cornelius, Charlotte, and Hendersonville, NC.

“Almost every craft beer fan has heard of Heist. They’re one of those breweries that have become almost the stuff of legend among the real enthusiasts,” explains Aaron MJ Gore, Senior Director of Business Development for Bevana. “But until now, you couldn’t get your hands on them outside of a very small area in the Carolinas. Great beer is universal, and we’re excited to be able to help drinkers across the country to finally have the chance to try some of the beers that everyone else is raving about.”

Heist’s beers will be offered through Bevana’s online shop, where all of the platform’s beverage partners may be ordered and shipped directly to customers’ homes or businesses. With the ability to deliver beer to customers in forty-two states, it helps beverage makers and drinkers cut through the noise and the barriers that stand in the way of enjoying the best drinks that the world has to offer, regardless of location.

About Bevana

Bevana is a platform that connects artisan beverage makers with eager customers that they would otherwise be unable to reach. We partner with the best independent beverage makers across the globe to keep the craft in Craft Beverage, and to provide enthusiasts with the world’s best drinks, no matter where they are. Through Bevana, a new world of incredible beverage experiences are just a few short clicks away. Local passion, delivered globally.

Customers in forty-two states can order all of their favorite Bevana beverages online for delivery directly to their door

For More Information:

https://www.bevana.com