Heineken’s Desperados Launches New Creative Platform Go Desperados

AMSTERDAM – Desperados is embracing its spirit of wild experimentation in everything it does in 2021 with the launch of its newGo Desperados creative platform. Brought to life throughout 2021, the Go Desperados platform is designed to capture the essence of the brand – a beer that goes beyond the obvious, for people that do the same.

TheGo Desperados platform is rooted in the brand belief that life becomes an exciting adventure when you step beyond the obvious, whether that’s exploring opportunities or trying something new -big or small – in a creative, fun or social way. Inspired by the bold spirit of its creators, who dared to remix the rules of the beer category, Go Desperados is an open invitation to those that embody the same playful mindset to step beyond the obvious and experiment more through a range of different events, experiences and innovations across the year.

Rutger van der Stegen, Global Marketing Manager, Desperados said: “Go Desperados is our mantra to go beyond the obvious. Not only is that the essence of the Desperados brand and what we do every day – our audience embodies this mindset too. It’s about being your authentic self and not being afraid try new things. In launching theGo Desperados platform, we are committing to embrace this spirit of playful, daring experimentation in everything we do in 2021 and beyond. From new product innovations to virtual party experiences, we’re inviting everyone to join us in daring to step beyond the obvious.”

Launching theGo Desperados creative platform, Desperados has joined forces with eight emerging graphic designers, painters, photographers, and illustrators to create the Desperados Design Collective as part of its latest global ATL campaign.

Mentored by world-renowned designer Kate Moross, theDesperados Design Collective have developed a series of unique artworks that capture the essence of the Desperados brand, creating advertising that goes beyond the obvious. The campaign, created by Amsterdam-based agency WE ARE PI, will also push boundaries for the brand by launching Desperados’ first ever AR OOH experience, providing a platform for the Collective’s talent to shine on a global stage.

TheGo Desperados creative platform will come to life in multiple ways throughout 2021 – including game-changing experiential activations, beginning with a series of soon-to-be-announced virtual experiences that will push the party scene forward like never before. Already this year Desperados pushed the boundaries of non-alcoholic alternatives through launching Desperados Virgin 0.0%; bringing the Desperados vibe to any occasion – all without the alcohol.

For more information about the Desperados Design Collective, visit our website or check it out on social – #DesperadosDesignCollective #GoDesperados #Desperados.

About Desperados:

Born 20 years ago, Desperados is a distinctive combination of full-bodied lager with a boost of Tequila flavor, targeted to young adults. Desperados has become an international success, now sold in 84 countries across the world.www.desperados.com

About HEINEKEN:

HEINEKEN is the world’s most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through “Brewing a Better World”, sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 80,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN’s website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp. N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN’s website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.