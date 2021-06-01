Heineken USA To Be Exclusive Import Beer And Hard Seltzer Partner of the Miami Dolphins And Hard Rock Stadium

White Plains, NY  HEINEKEN USA will be sponsoring its first-ever National Football League (NFL) team as the exclusive import beer and hard seltzer partner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. The import beer category exclusivity includes alcohol-free beer, hard seltzer and the company’s flagship beer, Heineken®.

Through this partnership, fans will be able to enjoy eight Heineken® branded bars throughout Hard Rock Stadium, with concentrated branding in the southwest corner quadrant of the stadium. A reimagined two-story lounge will become the Heineken® Hideout to bring fans an exciting new experience when the 2021-2022 NFL season begins this summer.

Heineken® has a long history of supporting national sports teams, with team partnerships across Major League Soccer (MLS), National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), National Hockey League (NHL) and Formula One (F1), but this is the brand’s first sports partnership with an NFL team and stadium.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium as we welcome fans back to experience live entertainment and sporting events again this fall,” said Jonnie Cahill, HEINEKEN USA CMO. “We have always been fiercely passionate about creating unforgettable fan experiences, and we look forward to bringing that same ambition to our first NFL team partnership.”

With consumers continuing to explore low and no alcohol options, the brand will also be promoting alcohol-free Heineken® 0.0 during the fourth quarter of preseason and regular season Miami Dolphins home games. With over 20% market share of value in non-alcoholic beverages, Heineken® 0.0 is the number one alcohol-free beverage brand, and fans will have an opportunity to try it themselves at sampling events throughout the season.

“We are thrilled to work with HEINEKEN on their first NFL partnership,” said Steve Mullins, Miami Dolphins, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination, and we are excited about this opportunity with HEINEKEN to amplify our in-stadium experience and develop engaging content for the upcoming football season.”

Beyond in-stadium branding, the partnership also extends into digital with integration in the Dolphins App, a custom co-branded content series and influencer activations. This exciting new partnership will keep HEINEKEN USA brands top of mind with beer drinkers and drive consideration across all shopper channels.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world’s most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world’s most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – an alcohol-free beer innovation, the Dos Equis Franchise, the Tecate Franchise, and AriZona SunRise Hard Seltzer. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Birra Moretti, Bohemia and more.

About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination that completed a $755 million, multi-year renovation privately funded by Managing General Partner & Chairman of the Board Stephen Ross to transform the iconic venue into the best Miami has to offer in world-class fare, art, culture and an elevated guest experience. Home to the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami college football, Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, the Capital One Orange Bowl game, Jazz in the Gardens, Rolling Loud and the Miami Open presented by Itau, Hard Rock Stadium features world-class entertainment and demonstrates its versatility in hosting a wide variety of events. The stadium has hosted six Super Bowls (XXIII, XXIX, XXXIII, XLI, XLIV and LIV), the 2010 NFL Pro Bowl and five BCS National Championship Games (2001, 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2021). El Clasico Miami, the first meeting of soccer giants Real Madrid and Barcelona in North America, was hosted at the venue in 2017.

https://www.heinekenusa.com

