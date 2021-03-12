Heineken USA Launches Tecate Alta in Slim Cans to Elevate Sales in Key Markets

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — ALTA in Spanish means ‘tall’ or ‘upper’, evoking the most elevated and high-quality liquid, inspired by the sacred Mountain of Cuchumá located in Tecate, Baja California. New Tecate Alta is a full-flavored Mexican beer developed and brewed with the same quality and pride as Tecate®, but with only 85 calories, 2.4 grams carbs, and 4% ABV, a great tasting beer that exceeds category expectations. With an initial March 2021 launch of 12-pack 12-oz. slim cans and single serve 16-oz. cans in Southern CA, AZ, NM, and South TX the brand will look to expand to additional core markets and bigger pack sizes by Fall 2021.

“We’re introducing Tecate® Alta off a firm foundation of success and sales momentum,” says Belen Pamukoff, Brand Director. “Mexican Import Slim Cans are growing +35% and adding $17.6 million incremental dollars to the category[1]. The Domestic Super Premium segment continues to grow +18.7%1 and Hispanic consumers are demonstrating trade-up to this segment at a 124 index[2]. Further, two in three Hispanic consumers of the key competitor claim Tecate® Alta is ‘more interesting’ than the brand they are currently drinking[3],” continues Pamukoff. “We are optimistic and excited to offer these consumers a high-quality option at a comparable price point.”

The key market launch in March 2021 is supported with social and digital media, local TV, radio, OOH, and consumer sampling. Impactful in-store merchandising materials include a tuck card, elliptical can, slim case stacker, cooler decal, and basewrap.

###

About TECATE

Born in the bicultural borderland of Baja California, Mexico, TECATE® embodies the unapologetic energy of Mexican-Americans in the USA. We are still proudly brewed in our namesake town of Tecate using the same high quality recipe since 1944. TECATE® is imported by Cervezas Mexicanas, White Plains, N.Y. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter & Instagram @Tecate, or visit TecateBeerUSA.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast
03/18 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
03/25 - Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Frontlines
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast
04/01 - Brewbound Podcast
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.