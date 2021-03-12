Heineken USA Launches Tecate Alta in Slim Cans to Elevate Sales in Key Markets

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — ALTA in Spanish means ‘tall’ or ‘upper’, evoking the most elevated and high-quality liquid, inspired by the sacred Mountain of Cuchumá located in Tecate, Baja California. New Tecate Alta is a full-flavored Mexican beer developed and brewed with the same quality and pride as Tecate®, but with only 85 calories, 2.4 grams carbs, and 4% ABV, a great tasting beer that exceeds category expectations. With an initial March 2021 launch of 12-pack 12-oz. slim cans and single serve 16-oz. cans in Southern CA, AZ, NM, and South TX the brand will look to expand to additional core markets and bigger pack sizes by Fall 2021.

“We’re introducing Tecate® Alta off a firm foundation of success and sales momentum,” says Belen Pamukoff, Brand Director. “Mexican Import Slim Cans are growing +35% and adding $17.6 million incremental dollars to the category[1]. The Domestic Super Premium segment continues to grow +18.7%1 and Hispanic consumers are demonstrating trade-up to this segment at a 124 index[2]. Further, two in three Hispanic consumers of the key competitor claim Tecate® Alta is ‘more interesting’ than the brand they are currently drinking[3],” continues Pamukoff. “We are optimistic and excited to offer these consumers a high-quality option at a comparable price point.”

The key market launch in March 2021 is supported with social and digital media, local TV, radio, OOH, and consumer sampling. Impactful in-store merchandising materials include a tuck card, elliptical can, slim case stacker, cooler decal, and basewrap.

About TECATE

Born in the bicultural borderland of Baja California, Mexico, TECATE® embodies the unapologetic energy of Mexican-Americans in the USA. We are still proudly brewed in our namesake town of Tecate using the same high quality recipe since 1944. TECATE® is imported by Cervezas Mexicanas, White Plains, N.Y. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter & Instagram @Tecate, or visit TecateBeerUSA.com