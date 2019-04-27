Heineken USA Expands Distribution of Dos Equis Mexican Pale Ale

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — As the sun rises in the American southwest, so too will fists full of Dos Equis Mexican Pale Ale (XX MPA), a new cerveza that has all the complexity of a pale ale, but with a surprisingly lighter finish.

While Dos Equis is known to keep it interesante – our way of embellishing stories to make them more interesting – this new brew is truly epic.

Dos Equis Mexican Pale Ale (XX MPA) is a refreshingly Mexican twist on a traditional pale ale. Brewed with unique citrus hops and habanero extract, XX MPA delivers a kick of flavor unlike anything else. Available April 2019 at bars, taverns, restaurants, and retail across Texas and New Mexico.

Inspired by the flavors of Mexico, XX MPA is brewed with fragrant citrus hops and a hint of spicy heat on the finish that delivers a unique kick. Some say the kick comes from the tears of fire ants. Others think the hint of spice comes from magma farmed from Mexican volcanos. While the exact spice used is a trade secret and protected by a pinky promise, Dos Equis brew masters have finally perfected the recipe for a refreshing pale ale with a surprising hint of heat.

“Our MPA has the complexity and depth of flavor beer drinkers would expect from a pale ale, but without being over-hopped or heavy,” explains Lindsay Certilman, brand manager, Dos Equis. “Mexican cervezas are known for being light and sessionable, and we took that same approach to this surprisingly refreshing take on a traditional ale.”

XX MPA is 5.5% ABV and 30 IBU, much less bitter than the average pale ale.

Like all Dos Equis packaging, MPA cases, cans, and bottles feature Aztec ruler Moctezuma. While only the most observant fans will recognize his gaze from the center of our XX logo, Moctezuma has been a part of the Dos Equis brand heritage for over 100 years – and now he’s front and center for this unique, decidedly Mexican brew.

Dos Equis Mexican Pale Ale will be available at bars, taverns, restaurants and off-sale, in cans and bottles, across Texas and New Mexico beginning April 2019.

