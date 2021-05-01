Heineken to Send ‘Pit Wall Bars’ To Fans At Home To Enjoy F1 Races

With the majority of F1® fans never having attended a race in person, official partner Heineken® has created the Pit Wall Bar – the ultimate watch-from-home experience for fans to get set for Race Sundays.

Imitating the Red Bull Racing Honda pit wall, fans at home will be able to win the next best thing to being trackside at the Formula 1®. However, unlike the pit walls you see at the circuit on race day, this version comes complete with its own bar – with a Heineken® 0.0 blade, glassware and coasters built in.

It’s the perfect combination for the ultimate F1® fan – a hub that will have you as tuned into the action as the Red Bull Racing Honda team, while also being a fully functioning Heineken® 0.0 bar. The Pit Wall Bar comes complete with multiple screens to watch every angle of the action or race telemetry, Heineken® 0.0 on tap, racing team headphones and much, much more.

This unique at-home experience will be available for fans across the globe to win in their living rooms, via a competition on F1.com, with competitions running across the 2021 season.

The first competition is open for fans to enter now, ahead of the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Prémio De Portugal 2021 this Sunday 2nd May, with the winner receiving their Pit Wall Bar shortly afterwards to enjoy for the rest of the season.

To test the concept with the experts, the Pit Wall Bar was delivered to the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made in Italy E Dell’emilia Romagna by DHL’s biofuel powered truck, where David Coulthard and Red Bull Racing Honda’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were treated to a Heineken 0.0 and a first look at the bar.

David Coulthard, F1® legend and Heineken® ambassador, said: “The Pit Wall didn’t look like this when I was a driver! But I think fans are going to love this, getting as close to the action as possible, with ice-cold Heineken® 0.0 on tap? I’m not sure it gets any better than that.”

Hans Erik Tuijt, Director Global Heineken® Sponsorship, HEINEKEN, said; “As the leading international premium beer, we at Heineken® are always thinking of ways to enhance the fan experience. We know how important race Sundays are for fans, so we wanted to create something that would take that experience to the next level. What better way to feel as close to the action as possible, than a Pit Wall that is also a Heineken 0.0 Bar, the prefect combination!”

