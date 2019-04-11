Heineken Refreshes Look of Can Packaging

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.– With consumers increasingly choosing cans over bottles and zero sign of a slowdown in this market share shift, Heineken is refreshing its brand identity with a generous splash of its iconic green color and bold red star to help pop on shelves and at accounts. Heineken is introducing a brand-new look to its cans, a package type that accounts for over 57 percent of the beer category and is prime for the summer drinking occasion. The newly redesigned cans and new point of sale materials featuring the bold update hit stores starting in May.

“We’re leveraging our equity with a bigger, bolder brand name wrapped around the lower half of the can and reinforcing our immediately-recognizable red star in the most prominent position,” said Lorenda Alward, brand manager, Heineken USA. “More and more beer drinkers prefer cans to bottles and we’re stamping a more visual, impactful identity on our cans to stake out claim to this growing set. Heineken drinkers are proud of what they drink, and this new can design makes a statement, both in hand and in the on-prem.”

The timing of the Heineken can refresh ushers in on-the-go summer occasions when drinkers flock to cold, refreshing beverages for their warm weather moments. Cans, which chill quickly, keep quality and taste and provide a warm nostalgia with the crisp pop on opening. On top of that, with can volume growing at an average of 11 percent over the last two years, cans are driving growth in the category and is a package option Heineken is excited to invest in for the short and long term. Heineken cans are available in 12 oz. 12- 18- and 24-packs, 16 oz and 24 oz.

Heineken USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of Heineken International NV, the world’s most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken– the world’s most international beer brand, Dos Equis, Tecate and Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders. Heineken USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer, Newcastle Brown Ale, Birra Moretti, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.