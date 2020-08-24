Heineken Launches Dos Equis Packaging Refresh

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.– Dos Equis® has been celebrating the arrival of the new and unknown since it was first named in 1897 to herald the advent of the 20th Century. The celebration continues with the latest updates to its packaging as part of an overall brand refresh to maintain relevance with today’s consumer. The new design is modern and incorporates its Mexican heritage with a progressive fusion of cultures. It puts increased focus on the brand’s iconic colors and XX symbol. The new cues aim to augment standout, modernity, and the brand’s premium positioning. Shoppers can find the new Dos Equis® Lager bottles in stores beginning September 2020, followed by Lager cans in October and Ambar Especial bottles in November.

“The new packaging draws the consumer in with its bold simplicity and eye-catching detail,” says Ligia Patrocinio, Senior Brand Director, Dos Equis. “A hint of contrasting color conveys pride and confidence while drawing focus to Moctezuma, where the brand has its roots and where its expressive personality was born. Today, Dos Equis® is entering a new era; we’re keeping it interesting with a design evolution that’s a progressive and refreshing twist on a proud tradition.”

Research conducted in advance of the enhancements showed significant improvement in all key packaging test metrics; including standout, find accuracy and time, as well as premium and modern associations and preference share for both bottles and cans.

The new packaging design is the first step in a complete brand evolution that will affect all brand touch points.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world’s most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world’s most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – an alcohol-free beer innovation, the Dos Equis Franchise and the Tecate Franchise. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer, Newcastle Brown Ale, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Birra Moretti, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.