Heineken Launches Dos Equis 5-Liter Keg to Bring Draft Experience Home

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Dos Equis® Lager is now available in a unique 5-liter draft keg format. By expanding the draft experience outside of bars and restaurants, consumers can enjoy the experience of an ice-cold, extra refreshing Dos Equis® Lager in the safety and comfort of home, or anywhere beer drinkers gather. The new format will be available in TX beginning in early November, with an expected rollout to additional markets in 2021. With 70% of beer drinkers preferring brewery-fresh beer[1], and consumers drinking more at home due to the COVID crisis[2], the 5-liter keg is an innovation timed perfectly to meet consumer needs while offering retailers an incremental sales and profit opportunity.

“On average, a Dos Equis® consumer spends 4-6x more per serving on a draft beer vs. a can or bottle purchased off-premise. The new 5-liter keg offers consumers the same draft they love at a fraction of the price and brings highly incremental shoppers into retail,” says Adam Jaskol, Senior Brand Manager, Dos Equis®. “The 5-liter keg consumer makes 2.8x the number of shopping trips, and offers a higher average category spend off-premise versus Total Beer,[3]” continues Jaskol. “We are launching this concept in TX first, where Dos Equis® has the most loyal shoppers among the top five Mexican Import brands, and the highest repeat purchase among all Mexican Imports. While we know this proposition will be a huge success in our stronghold of Texas in 2020, we also believe there is a broader opportunity to recruit younger LDA+ consumers around the country. Given their preference for draft beer and a higher likelihood to drink at home compared with previous generations, we see a huge expansion opportunity here.”

A comprehensive communications plan supports the launch in TX, including social media, digital display, e-commerce, search, and geo-targeting around retail locations. High-impact merchandising materials include a fit-for-format display rack, and cooler and beer cave signage. Retailers across all formats can help boost incremental sales opportunities reinforced by bold packaging, a robust support plan, and high shopper demand.

About Dos Equis®

Dos Equis® is the number one Mexican franchise draught beer in the on premise. Nationally, Dos Equis® has the highest ROS among Mexican Import brands on Draft. The Dos Equis® portfolio includes Dos Equis® Lager, Dos Equis® Ambar, and the new Dos Equis® Lime & Salt. Dos Equis® is imported into the US by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, which is a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world’s most international brewer. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter & Instagram @DosEquis, or visit dosequis.com.

