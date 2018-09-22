Heineken Announces Launch of National Holiday Campaign

WHITE PLAINS, New York – During the holiday season, it’s easy to get caught up in the pressure of extravagantly wrapped presents, but Heineken believes that it’s what’s inside that matters most. During November and December Heineken is asking drinkers to see past the trimmings, open a cold Heineken and “Celebrate What’s Inside.” This national program features awareness-building TV, social media and on-line video to generate over 154 million consumer impressions and puts the spotlight on the exclusive limited-edition Magnum bottle (1.5L.) to share with friends and family during the holiday season. While this year’s retail promotion focuses on what’s inside the bottle –product quality and refreshing taste–it complements the new brand campaign which promotes the idea that beer drinkers can enjoy life more when looked at with a fresh perspective.

Beginning in November, TVC, on-line digital video and social media activations take common beliefs in everyday life and cast them in a fresh and witty Heineken point of view to drive consideration as LDA+ consumers purchase for their holiday parties and celebrations. Consumers who Shazam a Heineken bottle at on-sale retailers (bars, restaurants, etc.) receive a $5 Uber credit (while supplies last) to ensure a safe ride throughout the holiday season. Coupons and rebates (where legal) and impactful holiday-themed POS, will bring the program to life for party planners. Retailers who put Heineken on their list this holiday will see Heineken and the Magnum bottle on the list of their most loyal beer shoppers throughout the season.

“Heineken, a family owned brand with a rich history and premium credentials spanning 150 years, is confident in asking consumers to ‘Celebrate What’s Inside’; to celebrate the Heineken that consistently delivers the quality that consumers seek,” says Bjorn Trowery, Director, External Communications. “Beer is an essential purchase for holiday celebrations, large and small. More than any other season, consumers want the brands they serve during the holidays to reflect the spirit of the season and the quality they expect, and to show their friends and family how much they care.”

Retailers can be confident, too. Heineken remains the #1 European Import and delivers 14% higher lift and incremental profit versus the Upscale segment when promoted1. Further, Heineken® has a more valuable shopper, one who takes 25% more trips and spends 27% more on beer throughout the year than the average Import shopper[1]. This year, Heineken is joining its loyal customers and consumers in celebrating what’s inside the bottle and spreading holiday cheer to all.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International NV, the world’s most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken®, the world’s most international beer brand, the Dos Equis Franchise, the Tecate Franchise, and Strongbow Hard Ciders. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Amstel Xlight, Indio, Carta Blanca, and Bohemia brands. For the latest information on our company and brands, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.