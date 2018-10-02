Heavy Seas to Release Winter Storm Imperial ESB

BALTIMORE, Md. – Heavy Seas Beer’s fall/winter limited release, Winter Storm, is about to make it’s triumphal return!

“It was our first international gold medal winning beer,” says brewery Founder, Hugh Sisson. “And I’m not supposed to say it, but I think it may be my favorite beer!”

The Imperial ESB will be available starting in October in all states where Heavy Seas beer is distributed. Our winter ale draws on hops from the West Coast and the UK for its pronounced bitterness. A mix of pale and darker malts give it its tawny color and its bigger body. True to the style, Winter Storm’s aroma is nutty malts and earthy hops. This is a perfect beer for fall, especially because of its warming qualities.

The product specs are:

Style: Imperial Extra Special Bitter (ESB)

ABV: 7.5%

IBU: 50

Hops: Warrior, UK Goldings, UK Fuggles, Cascade, Centennial

Malts: 2-row, Crystal, Caramalt, Chocolate Malt