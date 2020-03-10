Heavy Seas to Release Joose Cannon Key Lime Pie IPA

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the third beer in its Joose Cannon series, as well as the third release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse in 2020, Joose Cannon: Key Lime Pie IPA, at 7.25% ABV. This beer will be exclusively available in the Heavy Seas Taproom at the brewery on Friday, March 20th in 4packs of 16oz cans and on draft.

Another exciting twist on our flagship IPA Loose Cannon, Joose Cannon is its hazier, juicer counterpart. Brewed with key lime for zest and lactose for creaminess, this beer is inspired by the sweet and tart flavors of key lime pie. It’s a little slice of sunshine on a rainy, spring day.

“The third beer in our Joose Cannon series is a take on one of my favorite desserts,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “Key lime pie has that indulgent, satisfying quality while still being refreshing and fun. We’ve used Lotus and Citra hops, along with lactose, twelve gallons of fresh key lime juice, and yes, graham crackers in the mash. Hopefully folks will find the beer as refreshing, satisfying and fun as I find the pie!”

The Joose Cannon: Key Lime Pie label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Chris Gipple, of Nightshift Creative, who also designed Heavy Seas’ 24 Anniversary beer label this past December. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Chris in 2020.

